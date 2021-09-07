CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remedy is releasing a 4K Alan Wake remaster this fall

By Patrick O'Rourke
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing years of rumours, Remedy Entertainment has officially revealed its plan to release a 4K remake of Alan Wake this fall on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC via the Epic Game Store. According to the developer, Alan Wake Remastered will include the base game...

marketresearchtelecast.com

Alan Wake Remastered reveals its release date in a new trailer during the PlayStation Showcase

The PlayStation Showcase not only brought announcements of new video games, we also saw others loaded with nostalgia. Alan Wake Remastered it was the most notable case. After being announced earlier in the week, the Alan Wake remaster was officially unveiled with a trailer and its release date was revealed: October 5, 2021. This new version will include the base game and its two expansions, The Signal and The Writer.
stevivor.com

Alan Wake Remastered Achievements, Trophies the same as the original

Alan Wake Remastered Achievements and Trophies will be the same as the original list offered up on Xbox 360 and Windows PC via Steam. In an FAQ on the Alan Wake website, Remedy made the confirmation that the list would be unchanged… for better or for worse. “Yes,” reads the...
Gematsu

Alan Wake Remastered first screenshots

The first screenshots of the newly announced Alan Wake Remastered have been released via the game’s Amazon.co.uk listing (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series / One). Alan Wake Remastered is due out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam this fall. View the screenshots...
mobilesyrup.com

Here’s what to expect from PlayStation Showcase 2021

While PlayStation has held a handful of smaller ‘State of Play’ presentations over the past several months, the company hasn’t had a proper major games showcase since September 2020. That’s finally set to change, however, with the ‘PlayStation Showcase 2021,’ which takes place on September 9th at 1pm PT/4pm ET....
mobilesyrup.com

Last year’s Unreal Engine 5 demo character is now in Fortnite

Fortnite‘s latest skin isn’t a Marvel superhero, an NBA superstar or a famous actor — it’s a character from last year’s Unreal Engine 5 demo. ‘Windwalker Echo,’ as the developer calls the new skin, is the character shown during Epic’s PS5 Unreal Engine 5 demo last year that depicted what future AAA titles might look like.
mobilesyrup.com

Square Enix’s Forspoken set to release in Spring 2022

Square Enix has revealed a new trailer for Forspoken alongside confirmation that the game will release in spring 2022. The new footage, which was unveiled during PlayStation Showcase 2021, offers more insight into protagonist Frey Holland (Ella Balinska), a young woman who was mysteriously whisked away from New York City to a magical land called Athia.
mobilesyrup.com

PlayStation finally shows off God of War: Ragnarök

During Sony’s recent PlayStation Showcase event, the company’s Santa Monica Studio gave us our first real look at God of War: Ragnarök. The brief clip showed off a pre-teen version of Atreus (or by his Norse name, Loki) with his father, Kratos. It looks like in this game, you once again play as Kratos with Atreus helping out, just like 2018’s God of War. The brief trailer showed off a scene where Atreus is on top of a light-made stag/antelope-like creature.
mobilesyrup.com

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake officially confirmed for PS5

A remake of the critically-acclaimed Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was officially revealed during the PlayStation Showcase 2021. While the game was originally developed by Canada’s own BioWare Edmonton, Aspyr Media is handling the remake. No gameplay footage was shown, with the brief trailer instead featuring narration from Canadian actress Jennifer Hale’s Jedi Bastila Shan and a look at the villainous Darth Revan.
GeekTyrant

Nintendo Releases Another Trailer for METROID DREAD

Nintendo has given us another trailer for highlighting more gameplay and story elements from the game. We’ve seen most of the weapons that are displayed in the trailer, but this one helps give a name and explanation to them which is nice to those new to the Metroid franchise. We also get to see more Chozo since the last trailer, adding to the mystery of what they are doing on the planet and why they are so hostile to Samus. I think there are two likely answers. One, this group of Chozo don’t know Samus and think she may have stolen their technology. Given how far flung across the galaxy the Chozo seem to be and how much of their tech Samus obviously uses I don’t think this is a terribly unlikely thing. My other thought is that these Chozo are being controlled by the parasite found on this new planet. Maybe these Chozo came to put an end to the X parasite and got taken over before they could finish their work? Whatever the case, these Chozo are definitely hostile to Samus, so not only will you be contending with E.M.M.I robots and monsters, but you’ll have deadly Chozo encounters as well. I’m still stoked for this game and it makes me happy that Nintendo is showing the Metroid series some love. This will definitely help hold me over until more of the Metroid Prime series is released. You can preorder Metroid Dread now or wait for it to release on October 8.
mobilesyrup.com

SpongeBob’s Idle Adventures launches on Android and iOS

Mobile game publisher Kongregate’s SpongeBob’s Idle Adventures is now available as a free download on Android and iOS. In the management sim, SpongeBob and friends are accidentally transported to another dimension after playing with Sandy’s Vortex Machine. The gang will then need to try to return to their Bikini Bottom, all while dealing with alternate versions of themselves.
mobilesyrup.com

Steam update brings revamped downloads menu and storage management tool

Valve is rolling out a big update to its popular PC gaming platform Steam that overhauls several important parts of the app. The biggest changes are to the downloads and storage management pages, bringing a host of improvements, tweaks and changes. Along with a slightly refreshed look, the downloads page now shows installation progress as well as download progress.
mobilesyrup.com

Master Chief blows up a banshee in Microsoft’s new Windows 11 ad

Seems like today is a day for trailers. First, Google dropped the Pixel 6 trailer, and then the new Matrix trailer arrived. Now, it’s Microsoft’s turn with a short teaser for Windows 11 featuring Master Chief. The short ad features an actress walking through halls of apps, touching things to...
twistedvoxel.com

PlayStation Showcase Ad Teases Resident Evil 4 Remake, Sly Cooper, More

PlayStation Showcase started with a new marketing ad for the PS5 that also had some well-hidden easter eggs which have been discovered now. The official PlayStation Showcase ad was focused on a chess match but in the background, many easter eggs were referencing already announced games, while also foreshadowing some of the upcoming ones.
