There have already been a number of movies that have dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic in one way or another, from the of-the-moment documentary Totally Under Control to lighter fare like the Anne Hathaway-Chiwetel Ejiofor heist rom-com Locked Down. It’s unclear how much of an appetite moviegoers have for stories about an awful thing that not only happened to everyone, but is still actively going on, but creativity can sometimes be at its best when things are worst.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO