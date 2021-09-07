A Game of Thrones Convention is Coming in 2022

If anyone was of the mind that the final season of Game of Thrones had erased all desire for the story then they seriously underestimated the power that the stories of Westeros can hold over the fans. With the House of the Dragon prequel on the way and plenty of people still showing a great deal of faith in the overall story of Westeros, it’s fair to state that a GoT convention coming in 2022 will see mass numbers of fans that want to know what’s coming up and what will be next for the vaunted world created by George R.R. Martin. A lot of people might even want to know when the next book is going to drop since that’s a question that’s been floating around the internet for a while now considering that Martin, who may or may not have had too much to do during the series’ creation, has yet to really just sit down and get it done. There have been plenty of excuses as to why this hasn’t happened, writer’s block being one of the weakest but most prevalent, but at this point saying that the man has a limited imagination would likely start a fight.