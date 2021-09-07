Budget notes: Holland Township to vote on $36.8M budget
HOLLAND TWP. — Holland Township's proposed budget for 2022 reflects a growing pcommunity. "We do continue to experience growth," Township Manager Steve Bulthuis told the township board Thursday as they reviewed the proposed budget. "You get the monthly building reports, and certainly those have continued to result in growth for the township eventually that does lead to additional taxable value. For this year, we saw a taxable value increase of about $67-68 million."www.hollandsentinel.com
