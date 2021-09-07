Raspberry Pi-based Pi-KVM Goes to Kickstarter
A year after the first release, Raspberry Pi-based Pi-KVM has presented its own hardware on Kickstarter. Pi-KVM turns a Raspberry Pi into a fully functional IP-KVM. This device connects to the HDMI and USB ports of the server, and allows it to be controlled remotely over the network, regardless of the operating system. You can turn on, turn off or reboot the server, configure the BIOS, and even completely reinstall the OS from an image on emulated virtual media.www.linuxtoday.com
Comments / 0