PSAT Sign-up

If you are a parent or guardian of children in the Texarkana area such as myself, you are probably used to seeing flyers come home in your students folders about the local Cub Scouts recruiting your students to sign-up. If you’ve been on the fence, or have no idea what the Caddo Area Council has to offer our local students, we spoke to Janice Richardson, Development Director/ Office Manger and Zoe Nakashian, District Executive of the local Caddo Area Council for more information on the benefits of enrolling your students in Cub Scout, for boys and girls Kindergarten to 5th grade.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO