PSAT Sign-up
Attention 10th and 11th grade (TCR ONLY) students and families: TCR will be giving the PSAT-NMSQT national exam on Wednesday, October 13. This optional test is not only great practice for the SAT, but specifically connects students to National Merit scholarships. If you are interested in signing up, please bring $25 cash or check (made out to TCRHS) to Felicia Carter in the Cafeteria during lunch starting tomorrow (9/8). Spots are limited, and the deadline is September 13th. For more information on the benefits of the PSAT-NMSQT: https://collegereadiness.collegeboard.org/psat-nmsqt-psat-10/inside-the-test.tcrhs.buncombeschools.org
