CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

PSAT Sign-up

buncombeschools.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttention 10th and 11th grade (TCR ONLY) students and families: TCR will be giving the PSAT-NMSQT national exam on Wednesday, October 13. This optional test is not only great practice for the SAT, but specifically connects students to National Merit scholarships. If you are interested in signing up, please bring $25 cash or check (made out to TCRHS) to Felicia Carter in the Cafeteria during lunch starting tomorrow (9/8). Spots are limited, and the deadline is September 13th. For more information on the benefits of the PSAT-NMSQT: https://collegereadiness.collegeboard.org/psat-nmsqt-psat-10/inside-the-test.

tcrhs.buncombeschools.org

Comments / 0

Related
seattleschools.org

PSAT & SAT Testing

All students will be automatically enrolled and there will be no classes on October 13. Students will be dismissed after testing. Please visit the BHS Assessments Overview page for more information regarding these assessments.
EDUCATION
lhslance.org

Lancer Spotlight 9/10/21: Register for upcoming PSAT tests

The SAT is one of the biggest worries that every high school student thinks about. They think about what score they might get and how it might affect their chances of getting into college. Each year, Linganore High School allows for students to take the PSAT(Pre-SAT) in which they can...
ASTRONOMY
newtoncountytimes.com

Time to sign up for Scouting

Throughout the month of September, Ozark District of the Westark Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, will be conducting sign-up events in area schools.At these events, families will have an …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Times-Online

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month

Valley City, ND – September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when The Valley City Barnes County Public Library joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and your local library work together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.
VALLEY CITY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sat#Psat#Cafeteria#Psat Sign#National Merit#Tcrhs
University of Arkansas

Sign up for a Cactus Knit Kit

You don't need a green thumb to keep this plant alive! Sign up to receive a take-home kit with instructions on how to knit your very own plush cactus. Kits are first-come, first-served, so reserve your spot now through Hogsync. Kits will be available for pickup Thursday, Sept. 23, from noon to 2 p.m. at the University Programs' Information Table in front of the Arkansas Union.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
andrews.edu

Sign Up Now to Represent Your Country

Flag bearers/raisers needed for Alumni Homecoming 2021. Members of the Andrews University community are invited to take part in two Andrews traditions—the Alumni Homecoming Parade and International Flag-Raising Ceremony, which take place every year during Alumni Homecoming Weekend. Whether you are simply proud of your international roots, have studied abroad, served as a missionary outside the U.S. or are currently part of our international student body, we invite you to participate in both of these meaningful Alumni Homecoming events on Friday, Sept. 24. You're welcome and encouraged to bring your friends and family to participate.
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
Mining Journal

Cub Scout sign up is Tuesday

MARQUETTE — Families are invited to join in the fun and adventure of Cub Scouts at a sign up meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Messiah Lutheran Church, Fourth and Magnetic streets. Cub Scout Pack 395 serves the Sandy Knoll and Graveraet Elementary Schools area. All youth are welcome including...
MARQUETTE, MI
stonybrook.edu

Sign Up Now to Participate in WolfieTank 2021

All Stony Brook students are invited to share the next big idea in the seventh annual WolfieTank pitch competition. WolfieTank, like the popular TV show Shark Tank, presents a unique opportunity for students to showcase their talents by presenting ideas to an esteemed panel of judges. Contestants will receive valuable feedback and expert advice from established individuals in the industry. Accepted submissions will have the chance to present their ideas to a panel of professionals as well as to the Stony Brook community to encourage the entrepreneurial spirit and professional networking.
STONY BROOK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
nsd.org

NEW: PSAT Update!

The PSAT will be offered at BHS on October 13. The PSAT is only available for students who opt-in to take it by registering/paying the fee. The fee for the test is $18. Interested ninth graders need to register and pay at the following link: https://user.totalregistration.net/PSAT/480100 by September 10th. Interested...
EDUCATION
kfmo.com

Fine Arts Academy Next Session Sign Up

(Park Hills, MO) Officials with the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy are pleased with the sign up of students for the school's first session. The Director of Theater for the Academy, Jason Carr, says sign up for the second semester will be soon.
PARK HILLS, MO
University of Arkansas

Chancellor's Chat with Faculty: Sign Up Today

Interim Chancellor Charles Robinson will host a faculty luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. at the Fowler House Conservatory on Tuesday, Sept. 21. The Chancellor Chat provides U of A faculty a unique opportunity to engage with Chancellor Robinson and a small group of peers on a variety of topics. The Chat with the Chancellor luncheon will take place under strict COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. Boxed lunches will be provided with meat and vegetarian options, and social distancing will be practiced.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
txktoday.com

Scouts Sign-Up is Underway with Local Texarkana Schools

If you are a parent or guardian of children in the Texarkana area such as myself, you are probably used to seeing flyers come home in your students folders about the local Cub Scouts recruiting your students to sign-up. If you’ve been on the fence, or have no idea what the Caddo Area Council has to offer our local students, we spoke to Janice Richardson, Development Director/ Office Manger and Zoe Nakashian, District Executive of the local Caddo Area Council for more information on the benefits of enrolling your students in Cub Scout, for boys and girls Kindergarten to 5th grade.
TEXARKANA, TX
buncombeschools.org

Virtual Naviance Family Night: September 23

BCS Invites students and families in grades 8-12 to participate in a 1-hour virtual presentation on the career, college, and life readiness platform, Naviance. Families will learn to help students plan their future!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
buncombeschools.org

Mitchell Named NCAEA 'Administration Art Educator of the Year'

Featured photo by Kasey Gruen Photography. Used with permission. BCS Arts Education Specialist Laura Mitchell has been chosen as the 2021-22 Administration Art Educator of the Year by the North Carolina Art Education Association (NCAEA). In her district-wide work, Mitchell engages with students, teachers, administrators, parents, and community arts organizations...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
buncombeschools.org

Annual Title 1 Parent Engagement Meeting

Hominy Valley's Annual Title 1 Parent Meeting will be held virtually this year due to COVID. Information will be broadcasted through classroom communication as well as the Hominy Valley Website and Hominy Valley's Facebook page the week of September 27-30, 2021. Topics include how Title 1 benefits the Hominy Valley School community as well as budget, student support, and parent engagement. We look forward to building relationships with parents as partners in student learning.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Oswego County Today

September Is Library Card Sign-Up Month

CENTRAL NEW YORK – September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, a time when North Country libraries join the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
EDUCATION
laconianh.gov

Library Card Sign-up Month

Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the American Library Association and libraries unite in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card. Throughout the school year, public librarians...
POLITICS
Natchitoches Times

Library card sign-up month

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the Natchitoches Parish Library (NPL) joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. Through...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy