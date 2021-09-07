Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar
Climate/energy talks still down to a “singular albeit complicated issue”. * Background is here if you need it. My weekly syndicated newspaper column…. While a huge cloud of coal ash exploded around Springfield’s coal-fired electric power plant on Tuesday afternoon, Illinois’ top three Democrats huddled in a conference room at the Statehouse trying to find a way to slash power plant carbon emissions in the state to zero by 2045.capitolfax.com
Comments / 0