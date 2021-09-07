CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities And Fans Tribute The Life Of Michael K. Williams

By Autumn Hawkins
Cover picture for the articleThere has been an outpouring amount of prayers and love towards Michael K. Williams in the wake of his unexpected death Monday. The 54-year-old was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment Monday afternoon with drug paraphernalia on a table nearby suggesting that he died from a drug overdose per TMZ.

BET

Michael K. Williams' Sister Speaks Out On The Death Of Her Brother

On Sept. 6, Emmy nominated actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn home. His sister, Michelle Chambers, has now released a statement. According to author and activist Jasmyne Cannick, Compton Councilmember Michelle Chambers stated, “Our family has been shaken to the core of the loss of our Mike. Thank you to everyone who contacted us, flooded us with love, and more importantly, prayers. I will miss my brother, my best friend and birthday partner in this realm, but I know he will continue to watch over me and our family in heaven as he did on earth.”
BROOKLYN, NY
HuffingtonPost

50 Cent Slammed For ‘Disgusting’ Posts About Michael K. Williams’ Death

Rapper 50 Cent’s response to the death of “The Wire” actor Michael K. Williams has been slammed on Twitter as “disgusting” and “insensitive.”. The musician promoted his latest TV show and his alcohol brands in an Instagram post about Williams, who was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday. An investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.
CELEBRITIES
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Michael K Williams
Ava Duvernay
Mariah Carey
Wendell Pierce
Collider

Wendell Pierce Pays Tribute to Michael K. Williams: “Always Truthful, Never Inauthentic. The Kindest of Persons.”

The untimely death of The Wire star Michael K. Williams sent shockwaves throughout Hollywood, leaving both fans and co-stars alike in mourning. Following his passing, his close friend and fellow actor in the HBO Drama, Wendell Pierce, took to Twitter to eulogize Williams in a heartfelt, gut-wrenching final farewell from one kindred soul to another.
CELEBRITIES
hot969boston.com

New York Bill Proposed In Honor Of Michael K. Williams

The late Michael K. Williams’ name will live on in the form of a new bill if a Brooklyn politician’s plan works out. Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, a New York State Assemblymember, who represents Williams’ neighborhood of East Flatbush has proposed a bill in the late actor’s honor that would aim to help lower the state’s prison population per TMZ.
BROOKLYN, NY
Carnarsie Courier

East Flatbush - Celebrating The Life Of Michael K. Williams

Williams grew up in the Flatbush Gardens apartments, on New York and Foster Avenues, and was known for giving back to his community, never forgetting his roots. On Tuesday night, September 7th, community activists, residents and fans held a candlelight prayer vigil in remembrance of the well-loved actor. Activist Tony Herbert was the organizer and main speaker at the event, which took place on the grounds of Flatbush Gardens. Also present were members of the 67th Precinct and Brooklyn South Community Affairs, the Rev. Terry Lee and The Advocates Without Borders Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Iberian

Courtney B. Vance dedicated Emmy win to Michael K. Williams

Courtney B. Vance paid tribute to the late Michael K. Williams as he picked up an Emmy Award on Sunday (12.09.21). The 61-year-old actor scooped the Guest Drama Actor statuette for his appearance in 'Lovecraft Country' during the third Creative Arts Emmy ceremony and used his acceptance speech to praise his co-star, who passed away earlier this month from an apparent overdose.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Courtney B. Vance, Claire Foy, Maya Rudolph and Dave Chappelle Win Guest Performer Emmys

Courtney B. Vance, Claire Foy, Maya Rudolph and Dave Chappelle are the 2021 guest actor Emmy winners, all picking up trophies at Sunday night’s Creative Arts Emmy ceremony. Courtney B. Vance took home the guest actor in a drama series win for his role on Lovecraft Country. He was nominated against Charles Dance (The Crown), Don Cheadle (The Falcon and The Winter Soldier), Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian) and Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian). In his speech, Vance thanked showrunner Misha Green, HBO, his cast and crew and wife Angela Bassett and their children, before taking a moment to acknowledge co-star Michael K. Williams,...
CELEBRITIES
