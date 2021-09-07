Scots For Youth Teen Court selected for 9/11 commemoration

LAURINBURG — Scots For Youth Teen Court was recently selected as one of just 60 organizations or communities in the country to lead a new National 9/11 Day Remembrance Project titled “9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorials.”

The event will take place on Saturday.

The purpose for the event is to remember the 2,983 women, men, and children who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. Each of the 60 inaugural organizations/communities will remember by reading the names and sharing where they are remembered in the North Pool or South Pool at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City.

Scots For Youth Teen Court members will also raise the official 9/11 Flag of Honor, which includes the names of all 2,983 victims who lost their lives. Each of the 9/11 Flags also visited the 9/11 Memorial and Museum on Sunday, June 27, 2021, and were on the Sacred Ground where the Twin Towers once stood, and where the 9/11 Memorial has been erected.

This will be the largest national coordinated 9/11 Day Project in America in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of that tragic day on Sept. 11th, 2021.

About Scots For Youth

Scots For Youth is a non-profit agency that works with at-risk youth. The services provided include Teen Court, community service and restitution, substance abuse education/prevention, parent/family skill building and academic tutoring.

“Scots For Youth, being a non-profit organization, depends upon individuals, grants, donations and fundraisers for operational funds,” said Dorothy Tyson, an adult member of Scots For Youth. “The United Way of Scotland County has been supportive of the agency for a number of years and the money received enables the organization to continue to provide services to the at-risk youth in our community.”

Additionally, Scotland County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council provides money from the Division of Juvenile Justice. The North Carolina Governor’s Crime Commission provided start-up funds for the enhancement of the Teen Court Program to include academic tutoring.

For information about Scots For Youth Teen Court, e-mail [email protected] or call 910-280-6752.