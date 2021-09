The Kansas City Chiefs got a great update on Tyrann Mathieu ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Mathieu contracted COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against the virus, meaning he had to be away from the team for at least 10 days. Several negative tests later, and Mathieu has been activated from the COVID-19 list, and may even be ready to play against the Browns come Sunday.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO