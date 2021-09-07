I was a homeless high school student. America’s laws don’t do enough to help kids like me.
Timothy Scalona is a first-year student at Suffolk Law School. In one world, I spent my nights searching the Internet for affordable hotels, emergency shelters and job listings. Between high school history essays and geometry homework — sometimes completed on the floor of a hotel bathroom — I coped with the loss of my childhood home and the alienation of the Massachusetts shelter system.www.washingtonpost.com
