Homeless

I was a homeless high school student. America’s laws don’t do enough to help kids like me.

By Timothy Scalona
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimothy Scalona is a first-year student at Suffolk Law School. In one world, I spent my nights searching the Internet for affordable hotels, emergency shelters and job listings. Between high school history essays and geometry homework — sometimes completed on the floor of a hotel bathroom — I coped with the loss of my childhood home and the alienation of the Massachusetts shelter system.

Cheryl lynn
7d ago

I am truly sorry..my son was made to go into the line for free or low priced lunches and you should see what they gave him..trash

jack mehoalf
7d ago

best advice I could give you is join the military....that's what I did...worked out great for a foundation.

