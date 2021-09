Despite the initial hope of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) being mostly defeated due to America’s vaccine campaign, the Delta Variant has changed the game, and COVID-19 has returned. With the status of COVID-19 appearing to be a long-term endemic rather than a public health crisis in its last days, U.S. medical supply chains have been stretched thin and proven vulnerable, specifically toward the nation's reliance on other countries for life-saving treatments and COVID-19 mitigation materials. Put simply, COVID-19's resurgence is a call for the United States to secure and onshore the medical supply chain. Doing so could create American jobs, secure unreliable medical supply chains and allow for states to better respond to surges of current and future variants.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO