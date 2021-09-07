CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tyler, TX

Trive Capital Partners with Choice Health at Home

homecaremag.com
 7 days ago

TYLER, Texas (September 7, 2021)—Trive Capital, a Dallas-based private equity firm, is excited to announce its partnership with Choice Health at Home. Headquartered in Tyler, Texas the company is a geriatric post-acute home health business that has historically served patients throughout Texas. Choice was founded in 2007 as a physical rehabilitation practice, but over the last 10-plus years, the business expanded into home health and hospice, growing organically through geographic expansion, as well via merger and acquisition activity.

www.homecaremag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
homecaremag.com

VGM Live At Home Partners With American Advisors Group

IRVINE, Calif. (September 14, 2021)—American Advisors Group (AAG), a provider of home equity solutions, announced its partnership with VGM Live At Home, a nationwide, collaborative membership community with services and solutions for independently owned and operated, certified accessible home modification providers and contractors. The partnership allows VGM’s members to connect customers with AAG to help them understand options for accessing their home equity to fund important home modification projects.
REAL ESTATE
Nashville Post

Venture capital firm names three new partners

FCA Venture Partners, a health care technology-focused venture capital firm based in Nashville, has promoted Andrew Bouldin, Whitney Haley and Andy Patton to partner. According to the firm, FCA has tallied eight successful exits since the start of 2020, representing $100 million in exit value and a 100-percent return for FCA V and FCA Health Innovations I fund investors.
NASHVILLE, TN
ExecutiveBiz

Michael Mangan Joins Siege Technologies as CFO

Michael Mangan, a veteran finance executive with more than two decades of leadership experience, has joined cybersecurity technology research and development company Siege Technologies as chief financial officer. “I look forward to helping the Siege team grow both organically and through strategic acquisitions. It is exciting to get in the...
BUSINESS
irei.com

Broadshore Capital Partners buys Baltimore apartment community

Broadshore Capital Partners, in a joint venture with an investment partner, has completed the acquisition of 225 North Calvert, a 347-unit, 17-story apartment building in the Inner Harbor District of downtown Baltimore, Md. The seller completed a top-to-bottom renovation of the 1967 constructed office building in 2018, converting the property...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Tyler, TX
Business
Dallas, TX
Business
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
City
Tyler, TX
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
prweek.com

M&F Health hires Vicky O’Connor to lead PR offering

M&F Health said it has created the role of senior director of PR as a result of strong year-on-year growth in the PR team since the agency launched in 2017. Vicky O’Connor is leading a 10-strong PR team and works alongside the health and wellbeing agency’s public affairs specialists. She is responsible for the management of the agency's £1m+ comms portfolio and reports to James Hollaway, managing director of M&F Health.
BUSINESS
roi-nj.com

Eisner expanding digital health services offerings

EisnerAmper, the accounting, tax and advisory firm, is expanding its digital health services line within the company’s Health Care Consulting Group. Eisner, which is based in New York but has a major presence in New Jersey, said in a news release that the expansion is largely driven by the increased demand for digital health care solutions that has accelerated during the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
homecaremag.com

RouteSavvy Reduces Homecare Company Driving Costs

RouteSavvy routing software reduces the biggest operating expenses for homecare companies: fuel and labor. Given the billions of miles that homecare workers drive each year in the United States, route planning software tools like RouteSavvy are a MUST for homecare businesses. Route planning software saves time on planning routes, and significantly reduces miles driven by creating more efficient routes. This home health care routing software case study highlights how RouteSavvy helped Caritas In-Home Primary Care cut fuel costs, achieve massive growth in its first year, cut operating costs and handle more patient visits per week. RouteSavvy reduces fuel, mileage reimbursement, tire replacement and oil change costs, while also helping generate more revenue. Visit www.RouteSavvy.com.
homecaremag.com

LHC Group To Acquire Home Health & Hospice Assets in 22 States

LAFAYETTE, La. (September 9, 2021)—LHC Group, Inc. announced significant expansions of its nationwide footprint, resources and service capabilities. The company has entered into an agreement to purchase Brookdale Health Care Services agencies from the recently formed home health, hospice and outpatient therapy venture between HCA Healthcare and Brookdale Senior Living Inc. The agencies, which are not in areas served by HCA Healthcare, include 23 home health locations, 11 hospice and 13 therapy agencies across 22 states. The agencies will continue to operate under their existing brands and locations.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Health#Hospice Care#Continuum#Senior Debt#Thrive Founder#Trive Choice#Company
homecaremag.com

The Systems Mindset for the Homecare Business Owner

Visualizing operations for a better business outcome. There’s a simple starting point for finally attaining the great bottom line and personal freedom that you’ve always wanted your home health or home medical equipment company to provide. Adjust how you view your business, and then manage from that new vantage point.
HEALTH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Resolute Capital Partners Contributes 30 Tablets to Eddy House and Kids Kottage

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolute Capital Partners ("Resolute Capital"), the private equity firm that actively invests in and manages investments in real estate, technology, and energy, announced today that it has donated a total of 30 tablets to organizations that support at-risk and underprivileged youth in the Reno, Nevada area. Twenty tablets were donated to Kids Kottage, and an additional 10 tablets were presented to Eddy House.
CHARITIES
healthleadersmedia.com

Health System Partners With Home-Based Medical Services Provider

Southwestern Health Resources is working with Landmark Health to boost the care of medically complex patients. — Dallas-basedSouthwestern Health Resources (SWHR) has established a partnership with a provider of home-based medical services to improve the care of medically complex patients. Medically complex patients such as older patients with multiple chronic...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
Boston Globe

The future of home health care is now

Ten thousand Americans turn 65 every day, adding to a population that will nearly double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060. Approximately 85 percent of them are managing at least one chronic health condition, and 60 percent have at least two. One of the most important steps an aging society like ours can take then is simply to make the health care experience better for such patients, in terms of both improved outcomes and reduced complexity.
BOSTON, MA
northwestgeorgianews.com

TwelveStone Health Partners opens Canton facility

A new medical center for infusion therapy has opened in Canton. The comprehensive chronic care medication service provider TwelveStone Health Partners held an open house Thursday afternoon at its new Canton facility, 125 Oakside Court, Suite 201. “We are excited to expand our footprint in Canton, as this infusion center...
CANTON, GA
theregistrysf.com

Nome Capital Partners Buys Newly-Completed Alameda Asset for $79.5MM

The life sciences and healthcare industries have proven to be one of the most resilient sectors over the past year, and as such, office buildings leased by these types of companies continue to attract eager investors. In another recent Bay Area deal, Nome Capital Partners has purchased an Alameda office asset for $79.5 million, or about $626 per square foot. The building is fully-leased to Penumbra, according to The Mercury News.
ALAMEDA, CA
williamsonhomepage.com

American Health Partners, others in county earn statewide awards

The Tennessee Health Care Association announced its annual, statewide Awards of Excellence; five of which were snagged by a division of Franklin-based American Health Partners. THCA’s convention in Nashville on Aug. 25 put a spotlight on several Williamson County health care workers and companies. Among them were four American Health...
HEALTH
Lodging

PMZ Realty Capital Arranges Financing for Two Rio Partners Hotels

NEW YORK — PMZ Realty Capital LLC, a national real estate investment banking firm focused on creating capital structures for its clients, has arranged $70,000,000 in joint venture equity and debt financing to recapitalize two properties in the Rio Partners portfolio. The properties include the Holiday Inn Express Charleston Downtown—Medical Center located in Charleston, South Carolina, and The Partridge Inn Augusta, Curio Collection by Hilton located in Augusta, Georgia. The proceeds from the two separate transactions were used to pay off existing debt and upgrade the properties.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bctv.org

Local health logistics firm partners for experiential learning

Alvernia partners with TRIOSE, Inc. to provide experiential learning opportunities for the university’s students. The university also named President Ira Tauber as the O’Pake Institute for Economic Development and Entrepreneurship’s Executive in Residence for the 2021-22 academic year. Tauber, along with other TRIOSE executives will conduct classroom lectures, hold interactive...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
luxuryrealestate.com

Windermere Homes and Estate Partners with Parkbench

SAN DIEGO, CA - Grant Findlay-Shirras, co-founder of Parkbench.com, a leading online platform that helps local professionals connect with their community, has partnered with Rich Johnson, Broker and Owner of Windermere Homes & Estates, a leading real estate brokerage in San Diego, California. In a time when #shoplocal roles off...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Anne Fine: Northampton Health Department a terrific partner

I am a family nurse practitioner who, since March of 2020, has worked on various aspect of caring for patients during this pandemic and leading the vaccination efforts of the Hilltown Community Health Center. I thank the Gazette for its Aug. 28 article supporting the pop-up clinic at the Cummington...
NORTHAMPTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy