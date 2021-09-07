Trive Capital Partners with Choice Health at Home

Ten thousand Americans turn 65 every day, adding to a population that will nearly double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060. Approximately 85 percent of them are managing at least one chronic health condition, and 60 percent have at least two. One of the most important steps an aging society like ours can take then is simply to make the health care experience better for such patients, in terms of both improved outcomes and reduced complexity.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO