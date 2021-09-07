Trive Capital Partners with Choice Health at Home
TYLER, Texas (September 7, 2021)—Trive Capital, a Dallas-based private equity firm, is excited to announce its partnership with Choice Health at Home. Headquartered in Tyler, Texas the company is a geriatric post-acute home health business that has historically served patients throughout Texas. Choice was founded in 2007 as a physical rehabilitation practice, but over the last 10-plus years, the business expanded into home health and hospice, growing organically through geographic expansion, as well via merger and acquisition activity.www.homecaremag.com
Comments / 0