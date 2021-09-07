Guilt: Episode 3

When Matt, Jackie and Inez get stuck in the vortex of a cyberportal, it's up to Digit to rescue them. He just needs to find the U.V.O. - the Universal Vortex Opener. But all the portals are jammed, so how's he supposed to travel anywhere? Assistance comes from a surprising source - Wicked! Digit and Wicked must work together to solve the puzzling clues that will reveal the location of the U.V.O. But they have to hurry - if the kids aren't rescued soon, they'll dematerialize! Can Digit and Wicked find the UVO in time? And is there even a fraction of truth to Wicked's claim she only wants to help out? EDUCATIONAL OBJECTIVE: When you share parts of a whole, it takes two numbers to tell the story - the top and bottom numbers of a fraction.

