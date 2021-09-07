CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Marie Hart

By Contributed
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
 9 days ago

Marie Helen (Querey) Hart, 97, died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Altercare of Coshocton. She was born March 11, 1924 in Richwood, WV to the late Clarence Querey and Sylvia (Meadows) Querey Daliere. She married Harold Louis Hart on April 19, 1947, who preceded her in death on June 23, 1969.

www.coshoctonbeacontoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Altus Times

Jeffrey Don Hart

Funeral Services for Jeff Hart, 60 of Walters, were scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Lawton, with burial in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery, Frederick, under …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to continue. Welcome to our...
FREDERICK, OK
Chronicle-Telegram

Mary Edwards

Mary Edwards passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021. Mary is survived by her sister, Lenore; sisters-in-law, Harriet and Marie and her four children, Pat, Nancy, Donna and Donald Jr.; grandchildren, Marisa, Cory, Kristin and great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Rosalee and Eliana and Duke. Mary and her husband, Don raised their children...
AMHERST, OH
theflorencecitizen.com

Mary Miesler

My wife, Mary Miesler, was born in Youngstown, New York on the 21st of June 1943. She passed away on Friday, the 13th of August 2021, from natural causes. As a precocious baby girl, just two years old, she traveled with her mother, west to California where she was raised in the town of Hayward. While attending kindergarten, grammar school, and on into high school, she was often seen wearing a skirt with cowboy boots on those little legs. She was, in essence, a young girl with a free spirit that remained with her into adulthood. With this independent streak, she soon found herself working and living as an adult and having to navigate that responsibility.
OBITUARIES
WLOS.com

The Ingles Open Road: HART

This week on the Ingles Open Road, Chris Bainbridge is introducing you to some passionate performers from the North Carolina mountains with a lot of "HART." HART is the Haywood Arts Regional Theatre located in the beautiful town of Waynesville. For more than three decades, this community theatre brings talent from the surrounding region to delight audiences with their diverse and dramatic performances. They're taking the stage once more for one of their first performances in over a year.
WAYNESVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy