Marie Hart

My wife, Mary Miesler, was born in Youngstown, New York on the 21st of June 1943. She passed away on Friday, the 13th of August 2021, from natural causes. As a precocious baby girl, just two years old, she traveled with her mother, west to California where she was raised in the town of Hayward. While attending kindergarten, grammar school, and on into high school, she was often seen wearing a skirt with cowboy boots on those little legs. She was, in essence, a young girl with a free spirit that remained with her into adulthood. With this independent streak, she soon found herself working and living as an adult and having to navigate that responsibility.

OBITUARIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO