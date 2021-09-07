Manchester directors seek public input on spending $25M in federal funds

MANCHESTER — Town officials are looking for public input as to how to spend roughly $25 million in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Board of Directors is holding a special meeting at 7 tonight to give Manchester residents a chance to say where they’d like to see the money go.

The American Rescue Plan Act, signed by President Joe Biden on March 11, allocates $350 billion in direct funding to state and local governments to strengthen the economy and help communities recover from the effects of COVID-19.

As part of that, Manchester is set to receive about $25 million in direct federal funding. The federal government published guidelines establishing eligible uses for the funding in May, and now the Board of Directors wants to work with residents to develop a plan to spend the money.

Town officials said that guidelines include: supporting urgent COVID-19 response efforts to decrease the spread of the virus; replacing lost public sector revenue to strengthen support for vital public services and help retain jobs; supporting immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses; and addressing systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the unequal impact of the pandemic on certain populations.

The funds must be obligated by 2024 and spent by 2026. The funds come with some restrictions: municipalities cannot directly or indirectly use funds to offset tax reductions or delay a tax or tax increase, and funds cannot be deposited into any pension fund.

The board will begin the meeting with a policy workshop and then open up to public comments.

Those who attend in person are required to wear a mask, and details about how to participate virtually can be found online.

An online survey regarding the funding is also available online in both English and Spanish, and residents can fill that out until Sept. 19.