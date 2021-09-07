A Friday Afternoon Crash Injured Five Persons In Warwick Township
NLCRPD Patrol District / Sector Assignment: L86 SECTOR 12 WARWICK TWP P867. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. NLCRPD patrols were dispatched to the intersection of Route 501 and Farm Lane for a crash with multiple persons reportedly suffering traumatic crash related injuries. Investigation determined that a 2014, Nissan, Pathfinder driven by ABBEY CALER, 28, of Honeysuckle Lane, McConnellsburg, PA was traveling southbound on Route 501 near the Farm Lane intersection when her vehicle crashed into the rear of a 2009 Acura, driven by DEREK FEILER, age 38, of Farm Lane, Lititz, PA.lancaster.crimewatchpa.com
