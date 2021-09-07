CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warwick Township, PA

A Friday Afternoon Crash Injured Five Persons In Warwick Township

crimewatchpa.com
 9 days ago

NLCRPD Patrol District / Sector Assignment: L86 SECTOR 12 WARWICK TWP P867. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. NLCRPD patrols were dispatched to the intersection of Route 501 and Farm Lane for a crash with multiple persons reportedly suffering traumatic crash related injuries. Investigation determined that a 2014, Nissan, Pathfinder driven by ABBEY CALER, 28, of Honeysuckle Lane, McConnellsburg, PA was traveling southbound on Route 501 near the Farm Lane intersection when her vehicle crashed into the rear of a 2009 Acura, driven by DEREK FEILER, age 38, of Farm Lane, Lititz, PA.

lancaster.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory

PARIS (AP) — France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Warwick Township, PA
City
Mcconnellsburg, PA
Warwick Township, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Lititz, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#P86 6 Location#Pathfinder#Acura#Caler#Feiler
CNN

Takeaways from the Senate hearing on the FBI's failures to investigate gymnasts' charges against Nassar

(CNN) — A Senate hearing Wednesday gave several acclaimed gymnasts who were abused by Larry Nassar a powerful platform to call out the system that failed them. Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman focused on how the FBI botched its investigation into allegations against Nassar and the intimidation that came from the sport's governing bodies.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy