Obituaries

James R. Childress

 9 days ago

James Roy “Jim” Childress, 84, died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Altercare of Coshocton. He was born Jan. 20, 1937 in Cleveland to the late James Roy Childress, Sr. and Beulah Mae (Thomas) Childress. Jim was a 1956 graduate of Warsaw High School. He was a National Guard Veteran, and a Boiler Operator at the former Stone Container.

James R. “Jimmy” Rogers

James R. “Jimmy” Rogers, age 64, of Biggsville, Illinois passed away at his rural residence on Monday August 30, 2021 at 7:20 pm. Jimmy was born on August 27, 1957 in Monmouth, Illinois and is the son of Orville L. and Helen M. Oaks Rogers. He was raised in Biggsville where he attended local schools and graduated from Union High School with the class of 1976. Jimmy married Peggy Sue Farmer on October 1, 1977 in Media, Illinois and she survives him. Jim began work as a farm hand for the farming operation of Carl Johnson in Smithshire, Illinois. He also farmed with Mike Hennenfent in Smithshire and worked driving for Twomey Company in Smithshire. Jimmy has farmed for forty years on his farm in Henderson County. He also has be the Village Marshall in Biggsville, Illinois and also been their maintenance man. Jimmy has been the assistant Fire Chief and been a member of the Biggsville Ambulance Service. He also has held the office of Road Commissioner in Biggsville. Jimmy loved to go to tractor pulls and is a member of the Bald Bluff Antique Tractor Association. Surviving Jimmy is his wife, Peggy Rogers of Biggsville and his daughter, Jennifer Sprague and Derek of Biggsville, Illinois. There are two grandsons Cody A. Stokes of Ft Campbell, Kentucky and Cory R. Stokes of Biggsville, Illinois. He is preceded in his death by his parents and one sister, Betty.
BIGGSVILLE, IL
James Mattingly

James “Vernon” Mattingly, 77, passed away at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Friday, September 3, 2021. James was born on July 3, 1944, to Inez (Borders) Mattingly and Walter Mattingly. On November 30, 1963, he married Linda (Helm) Mattingly; she passed away five days earlier on August 29, 2021.
WASHINGTON, IN
Obit James R. Priddy

James R. Priddy, age 80, of Findlay, died on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at his residence. A joint visitation for James and his wife, Edna will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home in Findlay from 10:0 am until 2:00 pm with a joint funeral service at 2:00 pm on Wednesday. Pastor Joshua Thilmony will officiate and burial will follow at Dunkirk Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted at the cemetery by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad. Memorials may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project and online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com.
FINDLAY, OH

