James R. Childress

James R. “Jimmy” Rogers, age 64, of Biggsville, Illinois passed away at his rural residence on Monday August 30, 2021 at 7:20 pm. Jimmy was born on August 27, 1957 in Monmouth, Illinois and is the son of Orville L. and Helen M. Oaks Rogers. He was raised in Biggsville where he attended local schools and graduated from Union High School with the class of 1976. Jimmy married Peggy Sue Farmer on October 1, 1977 in Media, Illinois and she survives him. Jim began work as a farm hand for the farming operation of Carl Johnson in Smithshire, Illinois. He also farmed with Mike Hennenfent in Smithshire and worked driving for Twomey Company in Smithshire. Jimmy has farmed for forty years on his farm in Henderson County. He also has be the Village Marshall in Biggsville, Illinois and also been their maintenance man. Jimmy has been the assistant Fire Chief and been a member of the Biggsville Ambulance Service. He also has held the office of Road Commissioner in Biggsville. Jimmy loved to go to tractor pulls and is a member of the Bald Bluff Antique Tractor Association. Surviving Jimmy is his wife, Peggy Rogers of Biggsville and his daughter, Jennifer Sprague and Derek of Biggsville, Illinois. There are two grandsons Cody A. Stokes of Ft Campbell, Kentucky and Cory R. Stokes of Biggsville, Illinois. He is preceded in his death by his parents and one sister, Betty.

