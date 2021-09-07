USMNT's World Cup qualification is off to a rocky start, but here's why it's not time to panic

September 2021 is the beginning of a journey that the United States men's national team hope will finish for them come December of 2022. World Cup qualifying in Concacaf sees its final round begin in September with eight teams fighting for what are essentially 3.5 spots at the 2022 World Cup (you can watch all the USMNT's road matches along with over 70 other Concacaf World Cup qualifying matches only on Paramount+). After shockingly missing out on the last World Cup, the Americans enter as the favorites to finish first in qualifying thanks to a hugely successful that included winning the Gold Cup and the Nations League, while boasting its most talented squad, potentially in history.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO