USMNT's World Cup qualification is off to a rocky start, but here's why it's not time to panic

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Christian Pulisic looked tired. Disappointed. Frustrated. His shoulders were bowed as he slid into a chair late Sunday night. His words were weary. Questions came about why the U.S. men's national team is struggling to score, why it can't do better than one goal in 180 minutes against two teams ranked 59th and 64th in the world (the U.S. is 10th). Why this group full of young talent, full of potential, full of skill, can't do better than 1-1 against Canada in front of a home crowd in a critical World Cup qualifier.

The Spun

Soccer World Reacts To USMNT’s Big Win Last Night

After two straight underwhelming performances in World Cup qualifying matches, the USMNT finally got the job done, getting a much-needed W and three points against Honduras in a 4-1 win last night. It was a tale of two halves, with the first one playing out more like a horror movie...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

El Salvador vs. USA preview: Confidence riding high as USMNT’s World Cup trek begins

It’s been a wildly successful 2021 thus far for the US Men’s National Team (USMNT). First, there was the Nations League triumph over Mexico. That was followed up by a fabulous run at the Gold Cup, where the US won all six games and only conceded a single goal on their way to beating Mexico in a cup final for the second time in three months.
MLS
chatsports.com

Christian Pulisic Ruled Out for USMNT's World Cup Qualifier vs. El Salvador

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic will not play for the United States men's national team in its World Cup qualifier against El Salvador on Thursday. According to The Athletic, Pulisic did not travel to the Central American nation on Wednesday after he announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 18.
MLS
chatsports.com

USMNT World Cup qualifying: Gregg Berhalter's squad is strong, but watch out for El Salvador, Canada

The time to exorcise demons -- or try to, at least -- has finally arrived. Exactly 1,423 days after a loss to Trinidad & Tobago prevented the United States men's national team from qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, qualification for the 2022 competition finally begins. The USA's 14-game path to Qatar begins on Thursday against El Salvador in San Salvador's Estadio Cuscatlan and finishes on March 30 in Costa Rica.
MLS
CBS Boston

Matt Turner Will Start USMNT’s World Cup Qualifier Thursday Night Vs. El Salvador

BOSTON (CBS) — Matt Turner will not be in net for the New England Revolution on Friday night in Philadelphia. But the goalkeeper will be in net Thursday night for the US Men’s National Team on its World Cup Qualifier against El Salvador. USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter made his decision Wednesday, after it was revealed that fellow US keeper Zach Steffen had his back spasms flare up. Steffen remains in Tennessee, leaving Berhalter with a decision to make: Go with Turner or Nottingham Forest newcomer Ethan Horvath in net. Berhalter went with Turner, the man who has helped New England to...
MLS
theclevelandamerican.com

World Cup Qualification: Best Memes of Mexico’s Victory Against Jamaica

Playing at the legendary Azteca Stadium and the absence of Jamaica’s national team, Gerardo Martino’s Mexican national team was on the verge of another defeat, however, in the final minutes of the match, Henry Martin’s try gave victory to Qatar in the quarter-finals of the qualifying round for the opening round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
SOCCER
RSL Soapbox

Royal Roundup: USMNT road to the World Cup starts tonight in El Salvador

The USMNT play El Salvador tonight in the first game of World Cup qualifying, here’s what we know so far. Tim Weah has pulled out of the squad due to injury, it’s not known if coach Berhalter will call in a replacement. Both Zach Steffen and Christian Pulisic will not play in tonight’s match; Steffan has been having back spasms, and while Pulisic was finally cleared of Covid, he hasn’t reached game fitness after quarantine. The big question now is who will start for the USMNT?
MLS
CBS Sports

USMNT's road to the 2022 World Cup: Schedule, format, what needs to happen to qualify and more

September 2021 is the beginning of a journey that the United States men's national team hope will finish for them come December of 2022. World Cup qualifying in Concacaf sees its final round begin in September with eight teams fighting for what are essentially 3.5 spots at the 2022 World Cup (you can watch all the USMNT's road matches along with over 70 other Concacaf World Cup qualifying matches only on Paramount+). After shockingly missing out on the last World Cup, the Americans enter as the favorites to finish first in qualifying thanks to a hugely successful that included winning the Gold Cup and the Nations League, while boasting its most talented squad, potentially in history.
SOCCER
inquirer.com

Zack Steffen tests positive for COVID-19, will miss USMNT’s World Cup qualifier at Honduras

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Goalkeeper Zack Steffen will miss his third straight World Cup qualifier when the U.S. travels to Honduras after testing positive for COVID-19. The 26-year-old from Downingtown missed the Americans’ opening 0-0 draw at El Salvador on Thursday due to back spasms and U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter had said that Steffen also was not dressing for Sunday’s home opener against Canada.
MLS
Sportico

USMNT’s 2022 World Cup Qualifier Squad Is Most Valuable Ever

The U.S. Men’s National Team is ready to kick off its 2022 World Cup journey this week with its youngest and most expensive squad in history—even without star forward Christian Pulisic available for Thursday’s game in El Salvador. The total market value of the 24 players coach Greg Berhalter initially called in for the first three qualifiers is over $270 million, 4.5 times the market value of the squad’s 2014 edition, based on a Sportico analysis of figures from Transfermarkt, which tracks global player contracts. This is a new era for the Stars and Stripes, so much so that the absence of...
MLS
Slate

The Danger of the USMNT’s Strategy

Fans of the U.S. men’s national team have seen plenty of games like Thursday’s 0–0 draw in El Salvador, though for the past four months, they’ve had a different ending. The USMNT’s first 2022 World Cup qualifier played out in the usual pattern the team has found in tough, competitive...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

USMNT's quest for World Cup in worrisome place after tie vs. Canada

NASHVILLE – When Brenden Aaronson broke a scoreless deadlock 54 minutes into Sunday’s World Cup qualifying match against Canada, it looked as though the United States men might survive a second consecutive lackluster performance and win a match they needed to win after settling for a 0-0 draw in El Salvador three nights earlier.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Finding Perspective After USMNT’s Mixed-Result First World Cup Qualifying Window

Perspective is a useful tool, especially in an age of knee-jerk reactions and sizzling-hot takes. The U.S. men’s national team, three games into its 14-match World Cup qualifying campaign, is, all things considered, in fine position to achieve its ultimate goal. Five points from three matches—including two away from home—is an acceptable tally, albeit not wholly satisfactory. Considering the injuries, self-inflicted absences and other factors, five points actually seems about right in hindsight. The U.S. didn’t play particularly well on the whole, with circumstances including but not limited to tactics and individual player performance all part of the puzzle.
SOCCER

