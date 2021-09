The Fraser River is the longest river flowing entirely within British Columbia and Canada’s 11th longest river, extending 1,375 km from the Canadian Rockies to the Strait of Georgia. The river, also known as the Salmon River, contains millions of salmons, which swim into the ocean and back to the river to spawn. The Fraser was named after explorer Simon Fraser who led the 1808 North West Company expedition from Prince George to the river’s mouth. It was an important food source and transportation route for the indigenous people before the Europeans arrived. The Fraser River caused a devastating flood in Vancouver in 1948, killing ten people and cutting off the city almost completely from the rest of the country.

