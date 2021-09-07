CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

The Feed: Chicken Scratch, Gordito's Rust Belt, and More

By Taylor Wooten
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past Sunday, chef Tia Harrison opened Chicken Scratch (5308 N. Keystone Ave., 317-426-3457), a gourmet eatery serving wings and french fries. It’s the sister restaurant to Chef Tia & Co., Harrison’s Cajun and creole restaurant on West Washington Street. But unlike Chef Tia & Co., Chicken Scratch has limited seating and is takeout-focused.

The Feed: Futuro, North Mass Boulder, and More

Futuro (19 Cruse St., 317-360-4725) rolls out its school pizzas this week and will serve the retro square-cut pies on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Bloomington’s Social Cantina plans to bring its tacos and tequilas to a new location on the first floor of Carmel’s Railyard at Midtown Apartments. In celebration of...
The Feed: Beast Burgers and Competitive Coffee at The Amp

The Beast burger truck has returned to Indianapolis, opening a spot inside The Amp food hall (1220 Waterway Blvd.) where the restaurant will offer three signature burgers (one including cookie butter spread), a breakfast burrito, and four “bite” options. Also at The Amp, the ninth annual United States AeroPress Coffee...
Indy’s Ten Best Pop-Ups

SOURDOUGH BAGELS. VEGAN doughnuts. Birria tacos. And hot dogs, hot dogs, hot dogs. In past years, these artisan dishes were the stars of funky culinary events frequented by in-the-know foodies looking to score some small-batch delicacies. During the pandemic, however, these occasional (though increasingly weekly) offerings took over restaurant kitchens during off hours. This year, they often serve a different purpose: keeping out-of-work chefs, bakers, and other industry professionals cooking. With low overhead and the ability to switch up small menus on a whim or take orders ahead of time, many cooks and producers found new outlets for their kitchen talents. Pop-ups are less taxing and volatile than restaurant settings, and restaurateurs can get some much-needed foot traffic at down times or while they were closed to dine-in customers. So it’s a win-win, a refreshing food concept that will be sticking around for the foreseeable future. Here are a few of our favorites:
Chris Whonsetler’s Recipe for Szechuan Venison Kebabs with Stir-Fried Vegetables

MAGAZINE FOOD SPREADS, fashion, and portraiture have long been the mainstays of photographer Chris Whonsetler’s camerawork. But he takes a more back-to-the-land approach to his From Field to Table web collection of videos, photoshoots, and cooking demos. Here, he shares his take on a Szechuan dish full of Asian flavors that work perfectly to tame the earthy gaminess of wild or farm-raised venison. (Beef, bison, or pork can be substituted.) If you are new to using Szechuan peppercorns, which add a searing, tingling heat, add a small amount at first and then adjust seasoning to your taste at the end. For more tender vegetables, skewer them separately from the venison and cook until they begin to soften and caramelize.
