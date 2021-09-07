CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Veterans Affairs Employee Pleads Guilty to Medical Equipment Theft

 8 days ago

ATLANTA (September 7, 2021)—In mid-August, the United States’ Department of Justice (DOJ) reported that Kevin Rumph, Jr., 41, of Fairburn, Georgia, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft of medical products. Rumph used his U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) issued credit card to buy over $1.9 million worth of continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) equipment, which he stole and then sold.

