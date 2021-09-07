CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Joe Rogan Spends Huge Money On Surprising Drug

Wrestling-edge.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Rogan is someone that is polarizing. Rogan has a huge amount of followers who support every little thing that he does baring if it’s right or wrong. Joe Rogan has, in the past, said some pretty outlandish things and has been a huge supporter and proponent of the drug DMT. With Joe Rogan now having tested positive for Covid (even though he was allegedly vaccinated), this has opened up an entirely new door to Joe Rogan’s brain when it comes to recommending things to help out his followers lives. Khabib Exposed As ‘Sexist’ By Famous Woman.

wrestling-edge.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan ‘Heartbreaking’ Medical News Leaks

It was revealed on Wednesday that Joe Rogan has tested positive for COVID-19, with the popular podcast host and UFC commentator stating that he was “feeling very weary, had a headache, and just felt just run down.” in a newly uploaded video on social media via Instagram. Joe Rogan is...
COMBAT SPORTS
EatThis

This is the First Sign Joe Rogan Knew He Had COVID

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan broadcast a new message on Instagram yesterday: He has the coronavirus. "So I got back from the road Saturday night, feeling very weary," said Rogan. After feeling poorly, he "got up in the morning, got tested and turns out I got COVID." On tour with his comedy show, he announced he was moving a Friday show in Nashville due to his illness. So what were Rogan's symptoms and how did he "know what was going on"? Read on to discover his initial symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Donald Trump
Wrestling-edge.com

Howard Stern Appears To Attack Joe Rogan

It’s been documented that popular UFC commentator, comedian and podcaster, Joe Rogan contacted COVID-19 last week, which led to criticism of his treatment for the coronavirus. Now, famed broadcaster and radio host Howard Stern took to the airwaves to issue a verbal takedown of vaccine critics such as Joe Rogan and Dick Farrel, who died August 4th due to complications of COVID-19. Credit to The Washington Times for the below. This Joe Rogan ‘drunken meltdown’ recently leaked.
CELEBRITIES
MMAWeekly.com

Joe Rogan considers suing CNN over Ivermectin ‘horse dewormer’ claims

Joe Rogan appears to have fully recovered from his recent bout with COVID-19 and is clearly upset with how the media reported his use of the controversial drug, Ivermectin. Just last week Rogan announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 and taken Ivermectin, a drug routinely used to deworm horses. It’s also frowned upon for human use according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Blindness#Monoclonal Antibodies
Wrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Photo In Gym After Illness Leaks

The long-tenured UFC commentator Joe Rogan had recently tested positive for COVID-19 but now he is seemingly doing well. He took to his Instagram and posted pictures of weights indicating that he is back in the gym after recovering from COVID. Check out the post by Joe Rogan below:. Joe...
COMBAT SPORTS
TheDailyBeast

Howard Stern Mocks Joe Rogan for Taking ‘Horse Dewormer’

Howard Stern has had it with the millions of Americans who would rather take medicine designed for deworming horses than accept that we already have a “cure” for COVID-19 in the form of a safe and effective vaccine. And that includes broadcasting disciple, podcast megastar Joe Rogan. Taking on “all...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Podcaster Joe Rogan reveals COVID-19 diagnosis

Popular podcasting star Joe Rogan, who’s been dismissive about the COVID-19 vaccine, revealed he’s contracted the disease and that’s he’s taken ivermectin, a drug for horses, to treat it. NBC’s Anne Thompson reports for TODAY.Sept. 2, 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Howard Stern blasts ‘idiot’ Joe Rogan for taking ‘horse de-wormer’ instead of Covid vaccine

Howard Stern has criticised Joe Rogan after the controversial podcast host revealed he took ivermectin to treat Covid-19, rather than getting vaccinated. Ivermectin is a medication used to treat parasite infections. The US Food and Drug Administration have said the drug – some versions of which are used to deworm livestock – should not be used to treat or prevent Covid-19.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Joe Rogan Says He Caught COVID-19

Joe Rogan, who has previously expressed some defiant takes on pandemic-related issues, has announced that he has contracted COVID-19. The podcast host shared his diagnosis in a video shared to his Instagram page revealing that a few shows had to be pushed back for obvious reasons but he seems to be doing fine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newsbrig.com

Howard Stern calls out Joe Rogan and unvaccinated Americans

Howard Stern has no regrets over last week’s colorful comments that COVID-19 vaccines should be mandatory. In fact, the shock-jock host was stunned over the “slew of publicity” he received for his remarks, saying it’s something “I haven’t seen ever.”. On his SiriusXM show, Stern once again addressed “s***heads in...
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Joe Rogan Cancels Show After Getting COVID, Admits Using Animal Anti-Parasitic Drug

At this point, we have to brace ourselves anytime Joe Rogan makes headlines. He’s amassed an incredible following from his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, and for some reason the former Fear Factor host has become a kind of thought leader for his followers. Everyone can like who they like, of course, but it becomes dangerous when your influencer of choice is promoting vaccine misinformation, complaining about how “woke” culture is silencing “straight white men,” and having conspiracy nut jobs like Alex Jones as guests on his show.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy