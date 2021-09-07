Megan Salyer
Marbridge Foundation is proud to announce the promotion of Megan Salyer, PHR, to Director of Human Resources. Since joining the Human Resources department in 2015, Megan has shared vast knowledge and passion for her work. She looks to evaluate and advise the impact of long range planning on new programs and strategies while creating a work environment that is positive, desirable, rewarding, and that values employees as a whole. Her dedication to the mission enhances the lives of residents.www.bizjournals.com
