Megan Salyer

If 2020 and 2021 have taught us anything, it’s to be prepared for the unexpected. The pandemic has rocked us in ways no one saw coming. And just as we thought things were returning to “normal,” the Delta variant has reared its ugly head. As recently as June, we all thought Zoom meetings were gone for good, and here they are again. Add to all of it: vaccine mandates, Covid testing, booster shots … this is really our new reality.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 15 HOURS AGO