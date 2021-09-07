CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Why this tugboat depicting an iconic children’s series has been sailing on the Great Lakes all summer

Click2Houston.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose along the Great Lakes and rivers near Detroit and Canada have taken notice of a special boat that’s been sailing those waters this summer. Theodore TOO, an iconic tugboat that spent the past 21 years in Halifax, Nova Scotia, has been traveling around the Great Lakes and its surrounding waters as it prepares to port at its new residence, in Hamilton, Ontario.

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

Why has the UK's wet summer been bad for bees?

This year will be remembered in the UK for its extremely heavy downpours. Intense summer storms resulted in some places exceeding twice their average rainfall. These wet summers make life even harder for bees, who are already struggling with land-use intensification, chemical exposure, exotic species, climate change and habitat destruction.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Ireland’s Cabü By The Lakes is the grown-up summer camp we’re all craving

When I was younger, I was obsessed with American summer camps. I loved them all – Camp Mohawk from The Baby-Sitter’s Club, Camp Waziyatah from Bug Juice and, later, Camp Firewood from Wet Hot American Summer. If I’m being honest, I even loved the camp from Friday the 13th. You know, before all of those pesky murders.
WORLD
gentside.co.uk

Meet the great white shark's even bigger, scarier predator

On a beach on the east coast of Africa, observers made a chilling discovery. Five great white sharks were found washed up on the sand, visibly killed by predators that were even more terrifying than them. Liver-devouring beasts. These predators are none other than orcas. They attacked all the sharks...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Great Lakes#Oceans#Television Series#Ambassatours Gray Line#Breakwater Investments#Canadians
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics: 4 Chinese warships off Alaskan coast; US military releases photos

Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) warships traveled within 46 miles of Alaska’s Aleutian Island coast last month and were photographed by U.S. Coast Guard images released on Sunday. The images, taken by U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf, spotted the Chinese ships on Aug. 30 inside the U.S. exclusive economic...
MILITARY
Vice

The Mystery of the Burnt Tesla in the Middle of a Frozen Lake Has Been Solved

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. In February, 2019, a peculiar news story made its way around the car internet. In what appeared to be yet another horror story about electric vehicle battery fires, a burned-out Tesla Model X carcass was found atop a frozen lake just outside Burlington, Vermont, as Jalopnik reported at the time. The local fire department said the owner was driving out to go ice fishing, hit a rock, heard hissing noises, and then later caught fire. Popular Mechanics then speculated the battery pack was damaged somehow in the impact with the rock.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
97.9 KICK FM

Deserted Illinois Hotel Has Nasty Green Pool Water Still In It

I don't think I will be swimming in this hotel pool anytime soon. Closed due to a major infestation of bed bugs (yuck), workers drinking on the job, and major repairs that needed to take place this once gorgeous hotel is nothing but a memory to those who once stayed at it. You can see from the pictures below it had a pretty nice pool area and bar where guest could sit and enjoy some relaxation. Now, it’s just filled with nasty green water that I wouldn't put a toe in.
LIFESTYLE
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Devastating fires could damage Lake Tahoe’s iconic blue waters

Smoke and ash from wildfires near Lake Tahoe — one of the deepest lakes in the world — is already clouding the lake’s famously clear water, researchers say. While the long-term effects are unclear, ash and soot are now coating the surface of the High Sierra lake and veiling the sun, which can disrupt the lake’s ecosystem and its clarity. More debris and sediment are likely to wash into the lake from runoff and rain this fall and winter.
ENVIRONMENT
wildlife.org

Weaving Indigenous knowledge into the North American Model

For many wildlife biologists in the United States and Canada, the approach to wildlife management is embodied by the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation—a concept that wildlife is held in trust for the public to use and enjoy. It’s a concept that grew from conservationists witnessing the impact of market hunting after European colonization. For some scientists, though, the model could be improved by better weaving in millennia of Indigenous knowledge that preceded the settlers’ arrival.
WILDLIFE
Anchorage Daily News

It’s been a big year for mushrooms. That’s great news for your lawn.

A perennial question I get every year has to do with mushrooms, specifically how to eradicate them from lawns. Second is whether it is safe to have mushrooms around dogs. This year has been a particularly good year for ‘shrooms and so I am getting even more queries than usual.
GARDENING
resourceworld.com

Kutcho Copper reports Kutcho project, BC, hosts 22.80 Mt of 2.26% CuEq M&I

Kutcho Copper Corp. [KC-TSXV; KCCFF-OTC] released a progress report on the feasibility study for its 100%-owned high-grade Kutcho copper-zinc project 100 km east of Dease Lake, northern British Columbia, being led by CSA Global Consultants Canada Ltd. (an ERM Group company). Following a series of trade-off studies, including advanced engineering...
METAL MINING
northforker.com

Sail Away Coffee’s hard seltzer + cold brew infusion is perfect for your end-of-summer fun

Long Island’s Sail Away Coffee Co. combined cold brew with hard seltzer for a unique new drink. (Photo Courtesy Sail Away Coffee Co.) Summer is fading fast — but Sail Away Coffee Coffee Co. is ensuring New Yorkers don’t fade with it. The favorite Long Island coffee brand has is putting a caffeinated twist on the hard seltzer trend. Sail Away launched a hard seltzer + cold brew infusion last month, and each 12 oz. can contains a healthy amount of fizz and as much caffeine as half of a cup of coffee.
DRINKS
worldatlas.com

Fraser River

The Fraser River is the longest river flowing entirely within British Columbia and Canada’s 11th longest river, extending 1,375 km from the Canadian Rockies to the Strait of Georgia. The river, also known as the Salmon River, contains millions of salmons, which swim into the ocean and back to the river to spawn. The Fraser was named after explorer Simon Fraser who led the 1808 North West Company expedition from Prince George to the river’s mouth. It was an important food source and transportation route for the indigenous people before the Europeans arrived. The Fraser River caused a devastating flood in Vancouver in 1948, killing ten people and cutting off the city almost completely from the rest of the country.
AMERICAS

Comments / 0

Community Policy