CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Forian Inc. Announces $24 Million Private Placement of 3.5% Convertible Notes Due 2025, Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEWTOWN, PA — Forian Inc. (NASDAQ: FORA) recently announced the following:. The Company has entered into a convertible note purchase agreement (the “Note Purchase Agreement”) with a select group of institutional and accredited investors pursuant to which the Company will issue $24,000,000 aggregate principal amount at 100% of par value of its 3.5% convertible notes due 2025 (the “Notes”). The Notes are convertible into (i) shares of the Company’s common stock at a conversion price of $11.98, the consolidated closing bid price of the Company’s common stock as reported by the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, the last trading day preceding the Company’s execution of the Note Purchase Agreement (the “Conversion Price”) and (ii) warrants to purchase the number of shares of the Company’s common stock equal to (a) twenty percent (20%) of the converted principal amount, divided by (y) the Conversion Price, which warrants will have an exercise price equal to the Conversion Price and will terminate at the maturity date (the “Warrants”). Interest will be added to the principal amount of the Notes and paid in kind upon conversion or in cash upon redemption at or prior to the September 1, 2025 maturity date.

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Provides Corporate Update

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ('New Placer Dome' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NGLD)(OTCQB:NPDCF)(FSE: BM5) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement and provide a corporate update in regards to its flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project (the ' Kinsley Mountain Project '), located in southeast Elko County, Nevada.
BUSINESS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Duck Creek Technologies appoints new chief marketing officer

Duck Creek Technologies has appointed Jeff Winter to the role of chief marketing officer. As chief marketing officer, Winter will be responsible for developing and executing the company’s global marketing strategy – this includes brand expansion, pipeline generation, product marketing, and customer marketing. He will report to CEO Michael Jackowski and will join the company’s executive committee.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Haverford Trust Adds OCIO Services

RADNOR, PA — The Haverford Trust Company, a private wealth management firm, announced it recently completed the transition of a majority of clients formerly associated with its sister company, Drexel Morgan Capital Advisers. The combination broadens the client experience for former Drexel Morgan Capital Advisers clients, who will now have...
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC Markets: "ATHC") Further Strengthens its Advisory Board with Appointment of Veteran Payment Processing Professional, Entrepreneur, and Business Leader Stephanie Lusher Wooten

Executive with proven track record in merchant services, payment processing, sales channel development , and blockchain Stephanie Lusher Wooten joins Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation advisory board. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC PINK:ATHC) today announced the addition of Stephanie Lusher Wooten...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
MyChesCo

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE: UHT) announced recently that its Board of Trustees voted to pay a dividend of $.70 per share on September 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 20, 2021. Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Quaker Houghton Appoints Andrew Tometich as Chief Executive Officer

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) announced that Andrew (Andy) Tometich will become its new Chief Executive Officer and President, as well as a member of the Board of Directors effective December 1, 2021. Mr. Tometich will enter Quaker Houghton in early October 2021 and begin transitioning with Michael F. Barry who will retire on December 31, 2021. Mr. Barry has worked at Quaker Houghton for more than 23 years, and spent the last 13 as Chief Executive Officer and President. Mr. Barry will continue on as Chairman of the Board.
BUSINESS
The Press

Inpixon Announces Pricing of $54.1 Million Registered Direct Offering of Convertible Preferred Stock and Warrants to Acquire Common Stock at a Per Share Price of $1.25

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sep. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase 58,750 shares of Series 7 convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 47,000,000 shares of common stock. Each share of Series 7 convertible preferred stock and 800 warrants will have a combined purchase price of $920, representing an original issue discount of 8% of the stated value of the Series 7 preferred stock. Each share of Series 7 convertible preferred stock will have a stated value of $1,000 and is immediately convertible into shares of Inpixon's common stock at an initial conversion price of $1.25 per share. Total gross proceeds, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other estimated offering expenses, is approximately $54.1 million.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

ClearOne, Inc. Announces $10.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

ClearOne, Inc. a global provider of audio and visual communications solutions, announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with investors to purchase 3,623,819 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents) in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The Company will also issue to the investors warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,623,819 shares of common stock. The purchase price for one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock is $2.76. The warrants have an exercise price of $2.64 per share, will be immediately exercisable, and will expire five and one-half years from issuance.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Placement#Board Of Directors#Chief Financial Officer#Cyber Security#Sec#Forian Inc#Pa#Fora#The Conversion Price#Notes#Warrants#Wstg
MyChesCo

Quench Announces Acquisition of H2Office Technologies, LLC

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Quench announced that it has acquired H2Office Technologies, LLC, a provider of point-of-use drinking water systems and ice dispensers. H2Office is a growing Wellsys dealer, serving customers in the Atlanta and Nashville metropolitan areas. “We are thrilled to welcome H2Office customers to the Quench family,”...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

DuPont Invests to Expand DuPont Liveo Healthcare Solutions’ Capabilities and Capacity Worldwide

WILMINGTON, DE — DuPont (NYSE: DD) recently announced continued investment in its DuPont™ Liveo™ Healthcare Solutions capabilities and manufacturing capacity. Given the recent unprecedented supply chain pressure and market disruption, the company is pursuing execution of its healthcare investment roadmap to meet customer needs and the healthcare industry’s rapid expansion. These investments target specialty healthcare markets, such as medical devices, biopharmaceutical processing and pharmaceutical solutions.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Ansira Appoints Rudy Gonzalez as Chief Financial Officer

Gonzalez brings years of experience in financial leadership roles in the professional services industry. Ansira Partners, Inc. (“Ansira”), a global marketing technology and solutions firm, announced that Rudy Gonzalez has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. He will report to Ansira’s Chief Executive Officer Jay Dettling and will oversee global finance, accounting, corporate development, and legal functions.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
martechseries.com

Cogitativo Appoints New Board Member And Names Chief Science Officer

Paul Mango is joining Cogitativo’s board of directors and Terry Gilliland will become Chief Science Officer. Cogitativo announced that it is appointing Paul Mango to the company’s board of directors and hiring Terry Gilliland, M.D., as Chief Science Officer. “Both Paul Mango and Dr. Terry Gilliland are proven and respected...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

DFO Global Appoints Jocelyn Karney as New Chief Financial Officer

DFO Global Performance Commerce, an industry-leading performance marketing and eCommerce company, announced the appointment of Jocelyn Karney as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As DFO’s new CFO, Karney will drive corporate strategy, oversee financial reporting and accounting processes, and generally administer financial operations of the company. She has 17+ years...
BUSINESS
theregistrysf.com

Skanska USA Commercial Development Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Washington, D.C. – Skanska, a global development and construction firm, today announced the appointment of Pablo Rabagliati to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As a member of the senior leadership team, Rabagliati will oversee the administration, financial and auditing operations of USA Commercial Development to ensure the company’s strong balance sheet is maintained and well-positioned for market-readiness. This will also include implementation of financial strategies for project planning and development, with a focus on risk-management, accounting, controlling, and reporting that continues to strengthen Skanska’s unique business model of self-financing most of its developments.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Ooma Appoints Shig Hamamatsu as Chief Financial Officer

Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced the appointment of Shig Hamamatsu as Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective September 7, 2021. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Ross Negus, Enterprise Account Executive at Impact. Hamamatsu most recently served as CFO of Accuray,...
BUSINESS
gamingintelligence.com

BetGames appoints new chief product and business development officer

Live dealer specialist BetGames has appointed Ian Catchick as chief product and business development officer. Catchick brings more than 20 years’ experience in the betting and gaming sector to the role, having begun his career with UK lottery operator Camelot. He has also held director roles at Gala Coral, Ladbrokes and Playtech, and served as chief product officer for Greek lottery and gaming operator OPAP.
GAMBLING
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga Bridges Announces New Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operation Officer

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Bridges announced Jane Mastaitis to be their Chief Executive Officer effective October 1, 2021. In her role, Jane will provide leadership for all aspects of Saratoga Bridges’ operations and is responsible for implementing policies and programs to carry out the work of the organization with an emphasis on long-term goals, growth and sustainability in the alignment of their strategic plan. Jane is replacing Valerie Muratori who will be retiring after 38 years of service to the agency.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Des Moines Business Record

American Equity announces new chief financial officer

Announced that Axel André will join the West Des Moines-based life and annuity company this month as chief financial officer. Most recently, André was executive vice president and CFO for Denver-based Jackson National Life Insurance Co., a position he held for just over a year. Before that, he worked nearly seven years at American International Group, initially as chief risk officer for individual retirement, group retirement and institutional markets and then as CFO of individual retirement for AIG. Earlier he was managing director on the global insurance strategies team at investment banking firm Goldman Sachs. He has a doctorate in physics from Harvard University and a Master of Science in physics from Imperial College in London. “I am delighted to welcome Axel to be a part of our executive leadership team,” said Anant Bhalla, American Equity’s president and CEO. “I believe he brings the right combination of intellect, curiosity and proven leadership experiences, to serve as our next CFO as AEL transforms itself into a unique company at the intersection of the insurance and asset management value chain.” Bhalla has been AEL’s interim CFO since May 24, when the company announced that its previous CFO, Ted Johnson, would no longer hold that position. Johnson, who had worked for American Equity for more than 20 years, subsequently entered into a $1.15 million separation agreement with American Equity and left the company on July 16.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
The Press

THINK Surgical, Inc., today announced the appointment of Stuart F. Simpson as its president and chief executive officer.

Stuart F. Simpson is THINK Surgical's New President and Chief Executive Officer. FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THINK Surgical, Inc., an innovator in the field of orthopedic surgical robots, today announced the appointment of Stuart F. Simpson as its president and chief executive officer. Mr. Simpson's decades of experience in the medical device industry, particularly his deep understanding of the orthopedics industry and orthopedic surgical robots, makes him the ideal person to lead THINK Surgical.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy