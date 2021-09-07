CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jill Biden goes back to school

Cover picture for the articleOf all the educators returning to classrooms in person this fall, only one will be ferried there by a motorcade of Secret Service vehicles that depart from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. First lady Jill Biden on Tuesday starts her 13-week teaching session at the Alexandria, Virginia, campus of Northern Virginia Community...

politicsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
U.S. POLITICS
