JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Police Department responded to an attempted assault involving a vehicle just before 1 PM Wednesday. Law enforcement responded to a report of an attempted assault in the 1600 block of Business Loop East in Jamestown. The complainant reported being involved in a domestic violence altercation with someone known to her. The altercation continued and the victim reported that the suspect attempted to drive over her with a vehicle, before fleeing the area. Officers arrived and investigated the incident. During the investigation, it was reported that the suspect became upset with the victim and she tried to run away from the suspect. The suspect allegedly proceeded to get in and use a vehicle to chase after the victim.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 5 DAYS AGO