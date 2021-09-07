CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar gains as U.S. yields rise before ECB meeting

 9 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Tuesday, moving further off a near-one-month low hit last week, as rising U.S. Treasury yields prompted investors to cut short dollar positions against the euro before a European Central Bank meeting this week. Cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, also dropped sharply in volatile trading...

Gold prices remain below $1,800 following 0.3% rise in U.S. CPI

(Kitco News) - The gold market is off its session lows but remains under $1,800 an ounce as consumer inflation pressures rise less than expected in August. Tuesday, the U.S. Labor Department said its U.S. Consumer Price Index rose 0.3% in August, after a 0.5% rise in July. The data missed consensus forecasts as economists were forecasting a 0.4% rise.
Dollar sluggish as traders bide time before Fed meeting; kiwi jumps

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar drifted near the middle of its range of the past month versus major peers on Thursday, as traders looked to next week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting for indications on how soon the U.S central bank will start to taper stimulus. The New Zealand dollar jumped...
USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat

USD/JPY gives back the advance from the start of the week amid a larger-than-expected downtick in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), but the market reaction may end up being short lived as longer-dated US Treasury yields remain afloat. USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat.
EUR/GBP holds in bullish grounds in mid 0.85 areas

EUR/GBP firms as the pound drifted from 5-week highs vs. the greenback. (BoE) is set to tighten its monetary policy quicker than the European Central Bank on inflation concerns. EUR/GBP is 0.15% higher in the day, trading at 0.8542 and between a low of 0.8510 and a high of 0.8543...
Forex Today: US CPI fails to hamstring the mightly US dollar

Here is what you need to know for 15 Sep in forex:. The US dollar was a solid performer on Tuesday and rose from a low 92.33 to a high of 92.68 against major currencies measured by the DXY index. However, data showed a less-than-expected rise in US inflation last month, creating uncertainty about the timing of the Federal Reserve's tapering of asset purchases.
Eurozone impact on gold: The ECB and the phantom taper

The ECB tapered its asset purchases. Only that it didn’t taper at all. Are you confused? Gold isn’t – it simply doesn’t care. Tapering has begun. For now, in the Eurozone. This is at least what headlines suggest, as last week, the Governing Council of the European Central Bank held its monetary policy meeting. The European central bankers decided to slow down the pace of their asset purchases:
Wall Street Opens Cautiously Higher on Inflation Relief; Dow up 80 Pts

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets opened cautiously higher on Tuesday after the slowest rise in consumer prices in seven months eased fears that the Federal Reserve will take abrupt action to tighten monetary policy. Official data showed that prices excluding food and energy rose only 0.1% in August, rather than...
U.S. Dollar to Gain Ahead? ETFs to Gain/Lose

The U.S. dollar strengthened to a two-week high lately versus a basket of major currencies as market watchers are betting big on a Fed taper sooner rather than later despite a surge in COVID-19 cases. This is especially true given that the European Central Bank (ECB) walked somewhat that way. The ECB will slow down emergency bond purchases over the coming quarter. This would be a step forward for the ECB toward unwinding the emergency aid that has shored up the Euro zone economy during the coronavirus pandemic (read: ECB Trims Support, Will Fed Follow Suit? ETFs in Focus).
NZ Dollar on Unsteady Hround ahead of GDP

The New Zealand dollar moved higher earlier in the day but has since surrendered these gains. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7114 down 0.06% on the day. New Zealand releases GDP for the second quarter on Wednesday, and the kiwi could have a banner day. The consensus stands at a whopping 16.3% gain (YoY). Granted, the consensus is significantly inflated since it is in comparison with Q2 of 2020, when Covid-19 was at its height. Still, a double-digit gain would point to strong economic activity and investors would likely give a thumbs-up to the New Zealand dollar. The New Zealand dollar has barreled higher, with gains of 1.1o% in August and 0.97% in September. The RBNZ has been forced to delay plans to hike interest rates, but a strong GDP report is sure to fuel speculation of a rate hike in the coming months. There’s little doubt that RBNZ policymakers are itching to raise rates – after the August policy meeting, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby stated that “a 50 basis point move was definitely on the table”.
Dollar Gains Despite U.S. CPIs Slowdown

The US dollar edged north, while equities drifted south, even after the US CPIs for August slowed by more than anticipated. With inflation still well above the Fed’s objective, it seems that investors maintained their bets that Fed officials will begin the tapering process later this year. The UK CPIs were released early today, with both the headline and core rates rising by more than expected. Later in the day, it will be Canada’s turn to release inflation numbers, with a potential accelerating perhaps encouraging CAD-traders to add to bets over an October tapering by the BoC.
10-Year Yield Falls After Consumer Price Index Increases Slightly Less Than Expected

U.S. Treasury yields retreated on Tuesday after a key inflation report showed a slightly smaller-than-expected rise in prices. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 4.7 basis points to 1.277% at 4:02 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 5.5 basis points at 1.849%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
Dollar falters after U.S. inflation rise eases, safe-haven yen, franc up

The dollar index was slightly down at 92.601, moving away from a more than a two-week high on Monday. The euro was flat against the dollar at $1.1807. The dollar fell against major currencies on Tuesday after data showed a less-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation last month, creating uncertainty about the timing of the Federal Reserve's tapering of asset purchases.
Dollar retreats after U.S. inflation slows

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar weakened on Tuesday after data showed a less-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation last month, creating uncertainty about the timing of the Federal Reserve's tapering of its asset purchases. Several Fed officials have suggested the U.S. central bank could reduce its buying of debt securities by...
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds above $1780, capped by $1800

US Treasury yields decline on Monday ahead of US inflation data, helping gold. US dollar fails to hold to gains, DXY retreats from weekly highs back toward 92.50. XAU/USD remains neutral-to-bearish in the short-term, under the 20-SMA. Gold prices seesawed between gains and losses, holding within the recent range between...
US: Real yields are too low – DBS Bank

Implied real yields for US Treasuries have stayed anchored even as the Federal Reserve indicated at June’s FOMC meeting that normalization is upcoming. While it has been clearly communicated that the Fed has shifted to an Average Inflation Targeting (AIT) regime, strategists at DBS Bank are not convinced that real rates should be this low.
Wall Street dips as choppy recovery, looming tax hikes weigh on sentiment

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street lost ground on Tuesday as investors looked past lower-than-expected inflation data, focusing instead on economic uncertainties and growing chances of a corporate tax rate hike. All three major U.S. indexes initially bumped higher following the Labor Department's consumer price index report, but optimism quickly...
European Stocks Lower; Sentiment Weakens Ahead of U.S. CPI

Investing.com -- European stock markets traded lower Tuesday, with investors showing caution ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation figures later in the session and amid worries over future growth. At 3:50 AM ET (0750 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.2% lower, the CAC 40 in France fell...
Dollar holds tight range as investors await U.S. inflation data

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar was little changed against other major currencies on Tuesday as investors looked to U.S. inflation data later in the session for clues on the timing of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. The dollar index stood at 92.622, having retreated from a two-week high of...
Gold eases as investors eye US inflation data

BENGALURU (Sept 14): Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as a stronger dollar crimped bullion's appeal ahead of U.S. inflation data that could offer cues on the possible timeline for the Federal Reserve's tapering. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,790.74 per ounce by 0138 GMT. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1%...
