Protect Pharmaceutical Corp (PRTT) Acquires INAI App Corp and its Human Scanner Software

Needham & Company analyst Mike Cikos initiates coverage on N-Able Inc. (NYSE: NABL) with a Buy rating and a price target of $17.00. The analyst commented, "The spin-out of N-able from SolarWinds will provide management the freedom to realign resources, pursue strategic initiatives and invest in growth, we believe, all in support of its medium-term targets of mid-teens Revenue growth and a 30%+ Adjusted EBITDA margin. The over 25,000 MSPs that rely on N-able's purpose-built platform represent fuel for the company's growth. The platform’s multi-tenant architecture and scalability resonates with MSPs, and the service and automation provided allows them to spend more time “on” the business rather than “in” the business. We see MSPs growing in importance as SMEs deal with resource constraints, growing attack surfaces, and more heterogeneous environments. We think N-able is uniquely positioned to navigate this complexity, and we initiate coverage with a Buy rating and $17 PT."

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO