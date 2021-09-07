CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protect Pharmaceutical Corp (PRTT) Acquires INAI App Corp and its Human Scanner Software

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Protect Pharmaceutical Corp. (OTC: PRTT) is pleased to announce it plans to acquire INAI App Corp, an Artificial Intelligence-focused company. In the light of this exciting news, we'd like to add that per the deal, Protect Pharmaceutical is also planning to acquire INAI's "Human Scanner Software." The software will be used as a security scanner in publicly attended venues such as airports, stadiums, hospitals, etc.

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Pagaya Technologies to Become Publicly Traded Company Through Combination With EJF Acquisition Corp. (EJFA)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. ("Pagaya"), a financial technology company that enables financial institutions to expand access to more customers through its
StreetInsider.com

Prenetics to Become Publicly Traded on Nasdaq via Merger with Adrian Cheng's Artisan Acquisition Corp. (ARTA) (ARTAU)

Prenetics Group Limited ("Prenetics" or the "Company"), a global leader in genomic and diagnostic testing, and Artisan Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 SHARING SERVICES GLOBAL For: Sep 14 Filed by: DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS INC

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
dallassun.com

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC Markets: "ATHC") Further Strengthens its Advisory Board with Appointment of Veteran Payment Processing Professional, Entrepreneur, and Business Leader Stephanie Lusher Wooten

Executive with proven track record in merchant services, payment processing, sales channel development , and blockchain Stephanie Lusher Wooten joins Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation advisory board. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC PINK:ATHC) today announced the addition of Stephanie Lusher Wooten...
IN THIS ARTICLE
albuquerqueexpress.com

ClickStream Corp. Appoints Fortune 500 Marketing Strategist and TikTok Growth Marketer Jonathan Maxim as CEO of Nebula Software Corp., Developer of Social Learning App HeyPal(TM)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces the appointment of Jonathan Maxim ('Maxim') as CEO of its subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., developer of popular social learning app HeyPal™.
StreetInsider.com

Agile Software Corp (AGIL) Announces Second Half 2021 Revenue Outlook

AgileThought, Inc. ("AgileThought" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AGIL), a global provider of digital transformation services, custom software development, and next generation technologies, today announced its revenue outlook for the second half of 2021.
StreetInsider.com

Good Works Acquisition Corp. (GWAC) and Cipher Mining (CIFR) Announce Closing of Business Combination

Cipher Mining Technologies Inc., a U.S.-based Bitcoin mining company, today announced that it completed its business combination with Good Works Acquisition Corp. ("Good Works") (NASDAQ: GWAC), a U.S. publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company. Good Works shareholders approved the business combination at a special meeting held on August 25, 2021.
bizjournals

Paragon Innovation acquired by TTI’s Exponential Technology Group

TTI’s Exponential Technology Group, a specialty distributor of electronic components, acquired Paragon Innovations, a privately held engineering design services firm. Michael Wilkinson, vice president and general manager of Paragon Innovations will still oversee the firm and will report to XTG President, Michael Knight, and Paragon Innovations will continue operating under the Paragon Innovations name. Founded in 1990, Paragon Innovations provides engineering and product development services. The firm serves Fortune 500 companies and startups and offers product development services from inception to launch.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
StreetInsider.com

Dover Corp. (DOV) Announces Acquisition Of The Espy Corporation

Dover (NYSE: DOV) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of The Espy Corporation ("Espy"), which will become part of the Microwave Products Group (MPG) within Dover's Engineered Products segment.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Needham & Company Starts N-Able Inc. (NABL) at Buy Post-Spin

Needham & Company analyst Mike Cikos initiates coverage on N-Able Inc. (NYSE: NABL) with a Buy rating and a price target of $17.00. The analyst commented, "The spin-out of N-able from SolarWinds will provide management the freedom to realign resources, pursue strategic initiatives and invest in growth, we believe, all in support of its medium-term targets of mid-teens Revenue growth and a 30%+ Adjusted EBITDA margin. The over 25,000 MSPs that rely on N-able's purpose-built platform represent fuel for the company's growth. The platform's multi-tenant architecture and scalability resonates with MSPs, and the service and automation provided allows them to spend more time "on" the business rather than "in" the business. We see MSPs growing in importance as SMEs deal with resource constraints, growing attack surfaces, and more heterogeneous environments. We think N-able is uniquely positioned to navigate this complexity, and we initiate coverage with a Buy rating and $17 PT."
StreetInsider.com

Cielo WasteSolutions Corp (CWSFF) Appoints Andrea Whyte to its Board; Provides MCTO Update

Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (OTCQB: CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Andrea Whyte to the Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective as of September 9, 2021, and the filing of its Annual Documents (as defined below).
techstartups.com

Microsoft acquires San Diego-based learning marketplace tech startup TakeLessons

With just nine months into 2021, Microsoft has acquired a total of nine companies, equating to one acquisition per month. Among them are Nuance Communications which Microsoft acquired In April. Others include Kinvolk, RiskIQ, CloudKnox, Peer5, and others. Now, Microsoft continues its spending spree after it announced on Friday that...
StreetInsider.com

Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) Receives Order from CAMtria and Further Expands its Presence Across Canada

Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that it has received an order from CAMtria, a wholesale distributor providing the latest solutions and services and exceptional partner experiences to resellers and retailers throughout Canada.
Benzinga

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. To Address Advances In Its Bioavailability Technology DehydraTECH(TM) At Wainwright Life Sciences Conference

Drug delivery technology innovator Lexaria Bioscience is celebrating the positive outcomes of clinical testing of its trademarked DehydraTECH platform for reducing the bloodstream delivery time of anti-virals, NSAIDS, and potential hypertension treatments. Lexaria will participate in H.C. Wainwright’s annual Global Investor Conference this month to help bring further attention to...
Stamford Advocate

Centrinex Expands LMS Platform Portfolio Through LoanPro Partnership

LENEXA, Kan. (PRWEB) September 13, 2021. Midwest-based call center, Centrinex, announces a partnership with LoanPro, the only truly API-based, mid-market and enterprise Loan Management Software (LMS) in the US/Canadian marketplace. The addition of LoanPro to Centrinex’s LMS portfolio brings yet another platform option to the call center’s financial clients who wish to bring even more efficiencies to their loan/lease lifecycles.
StreetInsider.com

CI Financial Corp (CIXX) Acquires Portola Partners

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE: CIXX) and Portola Partners Group LLC ("Portola Partners" or "Portola") today announced an agreement under which CI will acquire Portola Partners, a Silicon Valley wealth management firm specializing in meeting the distinct needs of ultra-high-net-worth families.
StreetInsider.com

Bhang Taps Wes Eder as Global VP Revenue

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2021) - Bhang Inc. (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQB: BHNGF) ("Bhang" or the "Company"), a global cannabis CPG brand company with an award-winning portfolio of products, is excited to announce the addition of Wes Eder as the team's Global VP of Revenue.
StreetInsider.com

Xerox Corp. (XRX) Moves Listing from NYSE to NASDAQ

Xerox Holdings Corporation announced today the company will transfer its common stock listing (XRX) from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to the Nasdaq Global Select Market, effective upon market open September 21. The company will continue being listed under the ticker symbol "XRX" after the transfer occurs.
