Protect Pharmaceutical Corp (PRTT) Acquires INAI App Corp and its Human Scanner Software
Protect Pharmaceutical Corp. (OTC: PRTT) is pleased to announce it plans to acquire INAI App Corp, an Artificial Intelligence-focused company. In the light of this exciting news, we'd like to add that per the deal, Protect Pharmaceutical is also planning to acquire INAI's "Human Scanner Software." The software will be used as a security scanner in publicly attended venues such as airports, stadiums, hospitals, etc.
