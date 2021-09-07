CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Machine Gun Kelly Shoves Parking-Lot Attendant: Report

at40.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine Gun Kelly got pushy with an attendant — allegedly. As per TMZ, the rapper/actor reportedly shoved a parking lot attendant in the chest on the set of a movie that he’s directing in Los Angeles because it took too long for the attendant to grab his car. The rapper’s team has denied that an incident occurred on the set of Good Mourning With a U, a film that he is co-directing and starring in alongside girlfriend Megan Fox and his friend, Mod Sun.

www.at40.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Megan Fox’s chiseled abs are unreal in a risqué bodysuit you need to see

Megan Fox left little to the imagination as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday and kicked off the week in a way no one was expecting. And she looked incredible doing so. The Transformers star set Instagram on fire with a photo that showed her walking outside wearing a light blue denim jacket paired with matching high-waisted jeans and a neon green bodysuit with a cutout so massive, it not only revealed her ripped abs, but also a bit of underboob.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vulture

Why Are Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor Beefing at the VMAs?

If the VMAs can promise one thing, it’s that there will always be drama. During the MTV VMA red-carpet preshow, paparazzi photos revealed a heated argument between musician Machine Gun Kelly and UFC fighter Conor McGregor, who is crowning Artist of the Year, for some reason. While details of the altercation haven’t been confirmed yet, photos and videos online show MGK’s actress girlfriend Megan Fox breaking up the argument along with security from the show.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenna Boyd
Person
Becky G
Person
Boo Johnson
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Zach Villa
Person
Dove Cameron
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Whitney Cummings
codelist.biz

Machine Gun Kelly meets Megan Fox’s sons

Machine Gun Kelly (30) and Megan Fox (34) take the next step! The musician and the actress have been inseparable since last spring. What initially seemed like a casual romance quickly turned out to be something serious. Engagement rumors were spreading after just a few months. The “Jennifer’s Body” actress is said to be in no hurry to remarry – the couple are still well on their way to deepening their relationship. MGK is said to be spending a lot of time with Megan’s kids right now.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Megan Fox Is Seen Out During NYFW After Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly Is Hit With A Lawsuit For Alleged Battery

Megan Fox was a vision in royal blue as she braved the rain to enjoy New York Fashion Week. The actress was spotted on Thursday, Sept. 9, taking in a runway show while under an umbrella. This was the first time that Fox was seen out since her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly was sued for alleged battery after being "aggressive" with an elderly parking attendant.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Gossip#Tmz#Mgk
AOL Corp

Megan Fox Attends Met Gala After-Party With Machine Gun Kelly After Walking Red Carpet Solo

After a show-stopping display at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Megan Fox walked her first Met Gala red carpet solo the following evening. The 35-year-old actress wowed in a Dundas lace-up red gown and Jimmy Choo heels, and sported black bangs and a bold red lip. While Fox worked the red carpet like no other, her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, was noticeably missing.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Match In Black Leather Pants & White T-Shirts While Out In NYC

The rocker and movie star couple both sported the same white t-shirt, while they went for a romantic walk through the streets of New York. Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery! Machine Gun Kelly, 31, and his girlfriend Megan Fox, 35, rocked matching black and white outfits, while they were out and about in New York on Wednesday September 8. The pair had an impromptu photoshoot as they left the Zadig & Voltaire store, when it looked like they were stopped by a fan on the street, who took their photo, via TMZ.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Megan Fox Sparks Machine Gun Kelly Engagement Rumors With Shiny Bling

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may have just taken their relationship to the next level. The couple, who were first romantically linked in May 2020, are currently at the center of engagement rumors after the Jennifer's Body actress was seemingly spotted wearing some new bling on her ring finger as she watched her musician boyfriend rehearse for his upcoming VMA performance.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopWired

Machine Gun Kelly Allegedly Will Pop The Question To Megan Fox During 2021 MTV VMAs Performance

Is rocker/”rapper” Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox engaged? Some folks believe so. Page Six reports the musician and the Transformers’ star who stole the hearts of many teenage boys could be heading down the aisle. According to Us Weekly, Fox was spotted rocking a huge rock on her finger while Machine Gun Kelly rehearsed for his 2021 MTV Video Music Awards performance, fueling engagement rumors.
BROOKLYN, NY
MTV

Machine Gun Kelly Lays Flowers On A Fiery Grave At The VMAs

At last year's MTV VMAs, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker turned the pre-show into a pink-hued pop-punk battlefield. This year, the pink is back, the battle is internal, and the whole thing has been moved to the main stage — or in this case, the main grave. As the...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Rocks A Crop Top & Skirt In New Photos With Racy Caption & MGK Responds

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had a very flirty exchange on Instagram, hinting at some steamy activities happening on vacation in their Airbnb. Machine Gun Kelly left a very suggestive comment on his girlfriend Megan Fox‘s latest Instagram snap. The actress, 35, took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie, accompanied by the caption, “When I tell you that the table at this air bnb saw some things.” She also added the sweating emoji. Her beau, 31, jumped into the comments, adding, “i’m really glad that’s not our table anymore.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy