Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County to host Ag & Art Night Market
From the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County:. Binghamton, NY: Where can you find local food, farmers, and artisans in one place? Check out the Ag & Art Night Market, hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County. The Ag & Art Night Market will be held on Thursday, September 16th. Market hours are 4 to 7 pm.. The Market will be held in the Broome County Regional Farmers Market building.www.binghamtonhomepage.com
