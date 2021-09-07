CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘True Things’: A Sexy Romantic Drama With No Sparks Due To Its Bland Characters [Venice Review]

By Sophie Monks Kaufman
theplaylist.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“True Things” is a “romantic” drama that is not romantic in the slightest. In the tradition of films like Catherine Breillat’s “Romance” and Adrian Lyne’s “9 ½ weeks,” the focus is on what is revealed about a female protagonist by how much she is willing to sacrifice to briefly experience passion with an unreliable yet sexy man. This premise is fatally undermined by the decision to keep Kate (Ruth Wilson) a vague figure as sophomore director, Harry Wootliff, invites audiences to project their own pasts onto this broadly sketched dynamic of impossible desire based on a book by Deborah Kay Davies, ‘True Things About Me.’ Instead of conjuring resonance, the result is a bland heroine whose lack of distinguishing features makes it hard to give a damn as she goes through the motions of setting fire to her life.

cineuropa.org

True Things

If his brooding visage appears on your dating app of choice, or if he offhandedly asks you out in public, be sure to give Tom Burke the widest of births. In a coup of self-aware casting, rising British filmmaker Harry Wootliff has cast him, in her sophomore effort True Things.
MOVIES
Venice: Ruth Wilson on ‘True Things’ and Tom Burke’s “Messy” Character

The British actress produced and stars in the Venice Horizons title True Things, Harry Wootliff’s adaptation of the Deborah Kay Davies novel that Le Bureau Sales is shopping worldwide. Wilson plays Kate, a bored and alienated woman who starts up a passionate relationship with a stranger, known only as Blond (played by Tom Burke, who portrayed a similarly toxic male in Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir). On why she wanted to adapt the Deborah Kay Davies novel I was working on a play with Jude Law, and he gave me the book because he saw something in it. At the time — this...
CELEBRITIES
Ruth Wilson, Jude Law on Producing Venice Festival Film ‘True Things’ (Exclusive)

“True Things,” which world premieres Saturday in Venice’s Horizons section, is the fruit of a collaboration between the production companies of two stars, Jude Law and Ruth Wilson, the first feature film that she has produced, as well as The Bureau, a production company with a stellar track-record for delivering arthouse hits.
MOVIES
