New Information Regarding Deadly Crash

 9 days ago

Another person involved in the deadly crash from Sunday has died, 19-year-old Alexis Luna.

Here is the initial release:

On September 5, 2021, at approximately 0247 hrs Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue were dispatched to a single-car crash in the 4000 block of E. 52nd.

The investigation revealed that a Black 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe being operated by Leonel Torres of Odessa was traveling West on 52nd at a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway and striking and fence and a tree.

Torres and a rear passenger identified as Alexis Luna were ejected and transported to MCH with life-threatening injuries. The front passenger identified as 19-year-old Bryan Contreras was pronounced deceased on scene.

Next of kin have been notified. Investigation continues.

