‘The Guilty’ Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal & Antoine Fuqua Reteam For A Netflix Thriller Coming Next Month
One call changes everything in Netflix’s “The Guilty.” Director Antoine Fuqua’s thriller follows a police officer turned call center operator whose shift turns into a nightmare. The real-time narrative slowly reveals its secrets in an overtly claustrophobic office setting. This project also reunites the filmmaker with actor Jake Gyllenhaal; the pair last worked together on the boxing drama “Southpaw.”theplaylist.net
