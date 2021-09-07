CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘The Guilty’ Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal & Antoine Fuqua Reteam For A Netflix Thriller Coming Next Month

By Valerie Thompson
theplaylist.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne call changes everything in Netflix’s “The Guilty.” Director Antoine Fuqua’s thriller follows a police officer turned call center operator whose shift turns into a nightmare. The real-time narrative slowly reveals its secrets in an overtly claustrophobic office setting. This project also reunites the filmmaker with actor Jake Gyllenhaal; the pair last worked together on the boxing drama “Southpaw.”

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix's Newest 'Edge-of-Your-Seat' Thriller Shoots up to No. 1 Following Its Debut

Netflix's newest "edge-of-your-seat" thriller has shot up to the number one overall spot on the streaming service. Following its debut, Beckett — a political thriller starring John David Washington — caught fire and soared to being the most-watched content, film or TV series, on all of Netflix. So far, the movie is beating other popular projects, such as new episodes of Outer Banks and The Kissing Booth 3.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘South Of Heaven’ Trailer: Jason Sudeikis Goes Dramatic In A New Thriller Co-Starring Evangeline Lilly & Shea Whigham

Over the past couple of years, Jason Sudeikis has been delighting fans with his sweet, award-winning performance as the title character in the comedy series, “Ted Lasso.” Before that, he was probably best known for his character work during his long tenure at ‘SNL.’ But now, in the upcoming film, “South of Heaven,” fans are going to see a Jason Sudeikis they haven’t really seen before.
MOVIES
theyoungfolks.com

Jake Gyllenhaal voices 911 operator in ‘The Guilty’ (2021) trailer

In the abstract The Guilty (2021) trailer, viewers hear the voice of Joe Baylor (Jake Gyllenhaal) as the 911 operator, and the worried people calling him. The only images in the teaser are the words that the characters say written out. Eventually, every word spoken morphs into Gyllenhaal’s face. Netflix released the trailer to the film Aug. 29.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Riley Keough
Person
Antoine Fuqua
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Peter Sarsgaard
Person
Paul Dano
Person
Nic Pizzolatto
Person
David Castañeda
thenerdstash.com

Netflix Releases First Trailer for Star-Studded Action-Thriller Red Notice

If you are a fan of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, then you’re in luck because Netflix has released the first trailer for an action-thriller starring all three of them called Red Notice!. A Movie to Notice. The film’s plot synopsis is as follows: “An Interpol-issued Red...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Jake Gyllenhaal Antoine#Danish
bloody-disgusting.com

Winona Ryder Joins the Cast of Indie Thriller ‘The Cow’

While we continue waiting for her return in the fourth season of “Stranger Things,” Winona Ryder has set up her next feature film project, Deadline reports this afternoon. Ryder has joined the cast of a mystery thriller titled The Cow, which will be directed by Eli Horowitz (“Homecoming”). Plot details, at this time, are being kept under wraps.
MOVIES
film-book.com

THE GUILTY (2021) Movie Trailer: 911 Operator Jake Gyllenhaal Tries to Save A Kidnapped Woman in Antoine Fuqua’s Film

Antoine Fuqua‘s The Guilty (2021) movie trailer has been released by Netflix. The Guilty trailer stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, Peter Sarsgaard, Bill Burr, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Beau Knapp, Edi Patterson, David Castañeda, and Christina Vidal. Crew. Nic Pizzolatto wrote the screenplay for The Guilty. Marcelo...
MOVIES
IGN

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle Coming To Netflix Next Month

Netflix has announced that the next Pokémon movie, Secrets of the Jungle, will debut on the streaming service in October. Revealed on the Netflix Geeked Twitter account, Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle will be available on Netlfix from October 8. The announcement came with a brand new trailer, showing Ash and Pikachu heading into the jungle to discover new jungle Pokémon and meet with Coco and his Zarude.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

‘The Guilty’ Film Review: Jake Gyllenhaal’s One-Man Show Is a Hell of a Ride

Jake Gyllenhaal has given his share of searing performances in films that premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, “End of Watch,” “Enemy,” Nightcrawlers,” “Demolition” and “Stronger” among them. But none of them were as completely the Jake Gyllenhaal Show as “The Guilty,” director Antoine Fuqua’s revved-up but tightly-wound adaptation of the 2018 Danish film by Gustav Möller, which premiered at TIFF on Friday.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
First Showing

Netflix Trailer for Horror Thriller 'There's Someone Inside Your House'

"You guys just are who you are! You don't have any secrets…" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a creepy new horror thriller titled There's Someone Inside Your House, from director Patrick Brice of the two Creep films. The graduating class at Osborne High is being targeted by a masked assailant, intent on exposing the darkest secret of each victim, and only a group of misfit outsiders can stop the killings. The premise involves a killer who haunts his victims while wearing a life-like mask of their own face. Definitely seems to be some social commentary basked into this. The full cast features Sydney Park as Makani, with Théodore Pellerin, Asjha Cooper, Dale Whibley, Diego Josef, Sarah Dugdale, Burkely Duffield, William MacDonald, Jesse LaTourette, Andrew Dunbar, & Markian Tarasiuk. This is an obvious Netflix trailer, with catchy music and lots of vibrant imagery along with all the slasher horror. Might be fun?
TV & VIDEOS
lwlies.com

Jake Gyllenhaal races against time in the first trailer for The Guilty

Back in 2018, one-location thriller The Guilty was a surprising sleeper success on both sides of the Atlantic, seizing audiences in its native Denmark as well as the US. It was the sort of lucrative, easily translatable success that Hollywood just can’t resist remaking in the English language, and today we’re getting a first look at how that exact project has played out.
MOVIES
MovieMaker

R.I.P. Ben Best; Herzog’s Advice; Hawkeye Trailer; All the Queen’s Emmys

In today’s Movie News Rundown: R.I.P Eastbound & Down co-creator Ben Best; Werner Herzog’s advice on just doing it; a Hawkeye trailer for Christmas; Queen’s Gambit wins at the Creative Arts Emmys; The Card Counter is great. Clint Eastwood on Aging: “I don’t look like I did at 20, so...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Encounter’ Teaser: Riz Ahmed’s New Sci-Fi Flick Hits Amazon This December

British actor Riz Ahmed is leading a new sci-fi pic “Encounter” from director Michael Pearce (“Beast“), where he plays a decorated Marine, who goes on a rescue mission to save his two sons from an alien threat. As things get more dangerous the youngsters will have to leave their childhoods behind them.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Forgiven’: Ralph Fiennes Shines In John Michael McDonagh’s Thinnest Effort To Date [TIFF Review]

“Should you still be drinking?” she asks, and it’s pointed, but everything they say to each other is pointed. Jo Henninger (Jessica Chastain) and her husband David (Ralph Fiennes) have been married for something like a dozen years, and it’s not going well; they guard each other with barely-veiled (if that) contempt, and their interactions are less like conversations than jousts, a constant barrage of little jabs and snipes. The trip to Morocco may have been an attempt to repair that marriage, or it may have just been something to do while it failed. But it certainly doesn’t go as planned.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Toronto International Film Festival 2021 Review – The Guilty

Directed by Antoine Fuqua. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Eli Goree, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David Castañeda, Paul Dano, and Peter Sarsgaard. SYNOPSIS:. A demoted police officer assigned to a call dispatch desk is conflicted when he receives an emergency phone call from a kidnapped woman.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy