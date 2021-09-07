‘The Guilty’ Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal & Antoine Fuqua Reteam For A Netflix Thriller Coming Next Month

"You guys just are who you are! You don't have any secrets…" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a creepy new horror thriller titled There's Someone Inside Your House, from director Patrick Brice of the two Creep films. The graduating class at Osborne High is being targeted by a masked assailant, intent on exposing the darkest secret of each victim, and only a group of misfit outsiders can stop the killings. The premise involves a killer who haunts his victims while wearing a life-like mask of their own face. Definitely seems to be some social commentary basked into this. The full cast features Sydney Park as Makani, with Théodore Pellerin, Asjha Cooper, Dale Whibley, Diego Josef, Sarah Dugdale, Burkely Duffield, William MacDonald, Jesse LaTourette, Andrew Dunbar, & Markian Tarasiuk. This is an obvious Netflix trailer, with catchy music and lots of vibrant imagery along with all the slasher horror. Might be fun?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO