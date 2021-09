Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was likely seeing stars when he got up from this hit. On a fourth down play in the second quarter at the Louisville 42-yard-line, Corral pulled down the ball and scrambled for the first down. The quarterback then committed to sliding past the first down marker giving himself up, and Louisville defender Monty Montgomery obliterated him in a helmet-to-helmet hit.

FOOTBALL ・ 8 DAYS AGO