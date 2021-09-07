Crisis Standards of Care activated in North Idaho due to COVID-19 hospitalization surge
NORTH IDAHO - The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare (IDHW) has activated Crisis Standards of Care (CSC) in North Idaho due to a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations. When CSC is in place, people who need medical care may experience care that's different from what they expect. For example, IDHW said patients admitted to the hospital might find that hospital beds are not available, or are in repurposed rooms (ie. a conference room) or that needed equipment isn't available.www.khq.com
