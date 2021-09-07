Pokemon Unite on Switch getting Version 1.1.1.8 update tomorrow (patch notes)
Popular free-to-play Pokemon MOBA Pokemon UNITE will be receiving an update tomorrow on the Nintendo Switch platform. The update will bring the multiplayer game to Version 1.1.1.8 and includes bug fixes, text fixes and updates for the in-game shop. The latest Pokemon character to join the fray Blissey has had their special defence increased, which will either please fans or disappoint. Here’s the full patch notes direct from the official website. Pokemon UNITE will be available on iOS and Android on 22nd September.mynintendonews.com
Comments / 0