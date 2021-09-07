Pokemon Unite on Switch getting Version 1.1.1.8 update tomorrow (patch notes)

Update 3.3.01 has arrived for Destiny 2 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Thankfully, these hotfixes arrived shortly after the launch of Season of the Lost and irons out some of the bugs and other issues that came along with Destiny 2’s brand new season. It also adds some great quality of life options such as the ability to use cross-platform voice chat which will go along nicely with the recent addition of Destiny 2’s cross-play functionality. There have also been some significant nerfs added to certain weapons and armors as well, making for a much more balanced experience that will undoubtedly make things more even competition-wise. Here’s everything new with Destiny 2 Update 3.3.0.1.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO