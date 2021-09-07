CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokemon Unite on Switch getting Version 1.1.1.8 update tomorrow (patch notes)

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopular free-to-play Pokemon MOBA Pokemon UNITE will be receiving an update tomorrow on the Nintendo Switch platform. The update will bring the multiplayer game to Version 1.1.1.8 and includes bug fixes, text fixes and updates for the in-game shop. The latest Pokemon character to join the fray Blissey has had their special defence increased, which will either please fans or disappoint. Here’s the full patch notes direct from the official website. Pokemon UNITE will be available on iOS and Android on 22nd September.

mynintendonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
attackofthefanboy.com

Fortnite Update 3.28 Patch Notes (17.50)

Update 3.28 has arrived for Fortnite, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This new update for Fortnite will see the end of Season 7 content being added to the game. The next big update for the game should usher in Season 8 which should be a good one.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Marvel’s Avengers Update 1.48 Patch Notes

Update 1.48 has arrived for Marvel’s Avengers, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch On PlayStation 5, this is update version 1.000.023. This update adds Marvel Studios’ Black Panther Outfit for T’Challa in the Marketplace. New multiplayer mission chains have also been added, giving players bonus rewards for playing with other people. As always, this update also includes bug fixes and stability improvements. Here’s everything new with Marvel’s Avengers update 1.48.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Fall Guys Update 1.28 Patch Notes

Update 1.28 has arrived for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Mediatonic has now released a new update for Fall Guys that should be rolling out now for all available platforms. If you are playing the game on PS4, the update should be number 1.28.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pok Mon Unite#Android#Pokemon Unite On Switch#The Nintendo Switch#Unite Battles
attackofthefanboy.com

Hunt: Showdown Update 1.6.1.1 Hotfix Patch Notes

Fixed a bug that resulted in item counts not updating correctly in the regular store page when purchasing items through the event store. Fixed the @ui_string in the Bow & Arrow entry in the Book of weapons to show the correct title for the entry. Fixed a bug that resulted...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Brawlhalla Update 5.11 Patch Notes

Update 5.11 has arrived for Brawlhalla, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This Update brings the Back to School 2021 Event in Brawlhalla. The Update features 11 exclusive Skins, an exclusive Color Scheme, and more. So follow the red apples in Mallhalla to get all these limited-time items in your backpack.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Conan Exiles Update 1.70 Patch Notes

Update 1.70 has arrived for Conan Exiles, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. It wasn’t too long ago that patch 2.5.1 was released for the PC version of Conan Exiles. Well today Funcom has released a similar patch, but this time for the PS4 version of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Spritfarer update out now (version 1.11.0)

Spiritfarer’s Beverly Update is now available. Along with an adorable new spirit, a host of changes have come to the game, including: a new station, new foods, and various Quality of Life updates. Check out the full patch notes after the break:. New Spirit:. Beverly: A tiny owl found in...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Pokemon
ClutchPoints

Pokemon Unite Review: Is Pokemon Unite worth getting into?

Who would’ve thought that a traditional RPG such as Pokemon would ever take on the MOBA genre? Both The Pokemon Company and TiMi Studio Group developed Pokemon Unite, which is out now for the Nintendo Switch. The game will soon be launching for both iOS and Android come September 22, 2021. Also, Pokemon Unite is free to play on all platforms. But being free to play doesn’t automatically mean it’s worth your time. Hence, if you’re checking out the game and want to know if it’s for you, you better check out our Pokemon Unite review first.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Pokemon Unite Players Want a Balance Patch With Blastoise

Pokemon Unite Fans are Clamouring for a Balance Patch Alongside Blastoise Addition. Pokemon Unite gets one more of its popular characters, Blastoise, starting September 1st. Just like when other species were added, the game got a balance patch, and fans of the franchise are asking for yet another one to be rolled out when Blastoise arrives.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

The Elder Scrolls: Blades update out now (version 1.16), patch notes

Bethesda has readied a new 1.16 update for The Elder Scrolls: Blades. It includes new Event Quests, Ultimate Items at the Sigil Shop, Harvest’s End event, and more. Slay the mages in Attack of the Spell Casters on September 4th. Survive the perilous journey in The Trap on September 25.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Ghost of Tsushima Update 2.08 Patch Notes

Update 2.08 has arrived for Ghost of Tsushima, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The update is known as version 2.008.000 on PS5. Players shouldn’t expect any form of new content for the game. The patch mainly focuses on tweaks and fixes, as well as improvements regarding load times on the PS5. With Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut having only been released recently, it’s unlikely there is going to be any new content to the game anytime soon.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Pokemon Unite update 1.1.1.7 patch notes: Blastoise, Holowear & bug fixes

Pokemon Unite update v1.1.1.7 has arrived, and while there aren’t any significant balance changes like previous updates, there is a brand new fighter and some other game fixes. Nintendo and TiMi Studio’s new free-to-play MOBA title Pokemon Unite has been out on Nintendo Switch for a couple of months now,...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Destiny 2 Update 3.3.0.1 Patch Notes

Update 3.3.01 has arrived for Destiny 2 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Thankfully, these hotfixes arrived shortly after the launch of Season of the Lost and irons out some of the bugs and other issues that came along with Destiny 2’s brand new season. It also adds some great quality of life options such as the ability to use cross-platform voice chat which will go along nicely with the recent addition of Destiny 2’s cross-play functionality. There have also been some significant nerfs added to certain weapons and armors as well, making for a much more balanced experience that will undoubtedly make things more even competition-wise. Here’s everything new with Destiny 2 Update 3.3.0.1.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

PUBG update 13.2 patch note highlights

PUBG update 13.2 - New Weapon: P90. Care Packages in PUBG now boast an additional SMG. The fan-favourite P90 comes with its own 5.7mm High Powered ammo, it's capable of longer-range damage, a Cheek Pad, Handguard, Laser, and Silencer. All of these are both pre-attached and non-detachable. Dual optics included: Holographic Sight for foes who dare come near you and Flip on the Flipsight for those with the audacity to try and run away.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Spellbreak Update 4.10 Patch Notes

Spellbreak has today launched update 4.10 on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes for this patch. Today’s patch is rather small, looking to address bugs still running in the game rather than adding a whole lot of new content. With that being said though, there’s a bunch of new cosmetics being added into the shop, alongside a free Anniversary Gift available for all players. If you’re interested in the nitty-gritty though, without further adieu, here’s everything new with Spellbreak update 4.10!
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 update out now (version 1.3.0), patch notes

The new 1.3.0 update for Monster Hunter Stories 2 has just been made available. It includes new monsters, co-op quests, and subquests. A bunch of bug fixes have also been implemented. Below are the full patch notes:. Main Additions / Changes. Additional Monsters. [September 2]. Oroshi Kirin. Soulseer Mizutsune. Elderfrost...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Here are the notes for Pokémon UNITE Patch 1.1.1.7

The version 1.1.1.7 update for Pokémon UNITE is now live, though it doesn’t bring very many changes to the game outside of adding Blastoise to the game. Unlike the 1.1.1.6 update that introduced Blissey to the game on Aug. 18, the Blastoise update does not have a major balance patch attached to it and acts as a refresh for event missions.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Biomutant Update 2.06 Patch Notes (1.6)

Update 2.06 (or 1.6) has arrived for Biomutant and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. It has been well over two months since the release of Biomutant update 2.05, but now a new patch has been released today. It’s available now on all platforms and the PS4 patch number is 2.06. Officially though, the patch is recognized as number 1.6 by the developer.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

War Thunder Update 3.82 Patch Notes

Update 3.82 has arrived for War Thunder, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Another week has gone by and a newer patch for War Thunder has now been unleashed by developer Gaijin Entertainment. The last update to come to the game was update 3.80 which came out on August 18th, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy