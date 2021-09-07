CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New ‘Bigger Spin’ Lottery Tickets With $2 Million Prize Debut Today in NC

By Melanie Day
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeading to buy a lottery ticket this week? If so you’ll notice a new scratch-off game called “Bigger Spin’. The newest addition to the North Carolina Education Lottery lineup debuts today with a $2 million prize. The game has 5 instant prizes worth $200,000 as well as prizes worth anywhere from $10 to $50,000. If you scratch a “Bigger Spin” then you’ll get to participate in a live event and spin the prize wheel. Spinning the wheel, which six winners will get to do, will be live-streamed on Facebook. All six people will walk away with at least $400,000 but will have the opportunity to win the $2 million prize.

