The soft-spoken, short, balding 63-year-old German who turned himself into a carbon copy of Angela Merkel to quietly drift to the top of voter surveys has become – rather improbably – the favourite to become the country’s next chancellor after the elections on 26 September.Olaf Scholz, Germany’s dour finance minister and vice-chancellor in the current grand coalition government, and his often quarrelsome centre-left Social Democratic Party (SDP), are at the opposite end of the country’s political spectrum to Merkel’s rival conservative Christian Democrats (CDU), even though they were forced into two consecutive loveless power-sharing arrangements.Even without charisma, Scholz has nevertheless...

ELECTIONS ・ 12 DAYS AGO