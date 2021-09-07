The Jets' biggest strengths entering the 2021 season

The Jets’ overhaul remains a work in progress, but the 2021 team looks significantly improved compared to the version that left last season with a 2-14 record.

Adam Gase and his coaching staff are gone, as well as a plethora of the Jets’ starting offensive starters like Sam Darnold, Frank Gore and Breshad Perriman. Joe Douglas replaced them with Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson, and a swathe of new and developing players. The new talent should breathe fresh air into the recently downtrodden organization.

We’ve already explored the Jets’ biggest weaknesses. Here, we’ll take a look at the team’s biggest strengths heading into the season.

Wide receiver

(Mike Roemer-AP)

New York runs seven-deep at wideout. Between Corey Davis, Jamison Crowder, Elijah Moore, Denzel Mims and Keelan Cole, the Jets have five receivers who are capable of starting. Davis is the clear-cut No. 1 option after he and Zach Wilson formed a close connection during the preseason, but the rest of the unit is loaded with playmakers at all levels of the field.

Defensive line

(Lindsey Wasson-AP)

This group would be even more dominant if Carl Lawson didn’t rupture his Achilles. Still, the Jets’ defensive line is loaded with talent up-front. Led by Quinnen Williams, the unit boasts a ton of young talent with lots of speed and strength at the point of attack. Jeff Ulbrich will have a lot of fun cycling through guys like Williams, Sheldon Rankins, Foley Fatukasi and Nathan Shepherd in the middle with John Franklin-Myers, Shaq Lawson and Bryce Huff on the ends.

Running back

(Noah K. Murray-AP)

The Jets’ running back committee isn’t filled with stars, but there are at least three competent players who can rush for New York. Tevin Coleman has the experience, Ty Johnson has the speed and Michael Carter has the potential. Even La’Mical Perine can contribute as a power back and Josh Adams proved he can tote the load when necessary. The running game is essential to Mike LaFleur’s offense and he has the personnel to execute it well.

Inside linebacker

(Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

Despite his age and missing the past two years, C.J. Mosley is still one of the best middle linebackers in the NFL. He proved it in limited time with the Jets in 2019 and looks good this summer. Mosley will be the leader of the defense in the middle and will be tasked with helping the Jets’ two rookie outside linebackers. If he is at least on the same plane as he was a few years ago in terms of run-stopping and coverage ability, the Jets will be okay at the position.