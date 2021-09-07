CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Asking Alexandria’s Ben Bruce Plays His Favorite Riffs

By Graham Hartmann
97.9 WGRD
97.9 WGRD
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce is our latest guest on Gear Factor. Watch the musician play through some of his favorite riffs from his band and legendary rock and metal acts below. “The riff that made me want to play guitar for the rest of my life and do it...

wgrd.com

Comments / 0

Related
wirx.com

Asking Alexandria goes hunting in new “Alone Again” video

Asking Alexandria has released the video for “Alone Again,” the band’s latest single. The clip includes shadowy performance footage of the U.K. rockers, cut with shots of a majestic owl flying over a snowy landscape as it hunts for prey. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube. “Alone Again”...
MUSIC
everettpost.com

Ozzy Osbourne releases new version of Lemmy collaboration “Hellraiser”

Ozzy Osbourne has released a new version of his song “Hellraiser,” which was written in collaboration with Motörhead‘s Lemmy Kilmister. The updated recording marks the first official version featuring both Ozzy and Lemmy’s vocals. You can download it now via digital outlets. “I hope everyone enjoys the song,” Osbourne says....
MUSIC
wcsx.com

Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy Kilmister Trade Vocal Lines on ‘Hellraiser’

Ozzy Osbourne has debuted a fresh version of “Hellraiser”; this version is a duet with the late, great Lemmy Kilmister of Motörhead. The song will appear on the forthcoming expanded 30th anniversary reissue of Ozzy’s No More Tears record, which drops Friday (Sept. 17). Ozzy and Lemmy co-wrote “Hellraiser” for.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Rhoads
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Ben Bruce
American Songwriter

Ozzy Osbourne Releases Newly Reimagined Single Featuring Lemmy

Dark-minded singer and frontman, Ozzy Osbourne, is set to release the expanded digital deluxe edition of his 1991 solo album, No More Tears, on Friday (September 17). Included in the release is a new version of the song, “Hellraiser,” which features a mash-up vocal from Osbourne and the song’s co-writer, Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead.
MUSIC
Guitar Player

Hear Black Sabbath Cover "Smoke on the Water"

Black Sabbath may have ended their career with (sans drummer Bill Ward) their best-known, classic lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, electric guitar riff-master Tony Iommi, and bassist Geezer Butler in 2017. In the decades prior, however, the heavy metal pioneers went through a lot of drastic lineup changes. Though the band's...
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Asking Alexandria Releases Video For New Single

Asking Alexandria released the video for their latest single, “Alone Again,” yesterday (Tuesday, August 31st). Wombat Fire directed the clip. “Alone Again” is the first single from Asking Alexandria's upcoming project, See What's On The Inside, which will be released on October 1st. This is the band's seventh studio album.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar Riffs#Gear Factor
97.9 WGRD

Corey Taylor – Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ Is Our Generation’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’

If you play guitar, odds are one of the first things you picked up with Metallica's "Enter Sandman" riff. That was the case for Slipknot's Corey Taylor, as he reflected on his Metallica fandom with Knotfest.com's Ryan J. Downey (as seen below) in anticipation of Metallica's Blacklist release. In the chat, Taylor talks about the song's ever present status as a "must-learn" riff for most beginning players.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Foo Fighters Rock The MTV VMAs With Electrifying Medley Of Hits

Rock royalty set the stage on fire at the MTV VMAs. After winning the Global Icon Award, Foo Fighters tore the house down with a wild performance of some of their best songs. History was made on Sept. 12, 2021, when the Foo Fighters became the first U.S. recipient of the MTV Global Icon Award. However, the band – Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, and Rami Jaffee – didn’t come to the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards just to accept a Moonperson trophy. They came to rock – and rock they did. The band, who burst on the scene in 1995 with their self-titled album, showed why they’re the definition of “living legends” by performing a medley of hits that included “Learn To Fly,” “Shame Shame,” and “Everlong.” Eagle-eyed fans noted that drummer Taylor honored the late Charlie Watts, writing the Rolling Stones drummer’s name on his kit.
MUSIC
97.9 WGRD

Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell Drops New Solo Song ‘Brighten’

Alice in Chains legend Jerry Cantrell has released another new solo song, the self-titled track from his upcoming album Brighten, and an accompanying video. "Brighten" follows "Atone," which Cantrell released back at the end of July. While "Atone" had a western edge to it, "Brighten" returns to Cantrell's traditional hard rock roots — and of course, is laced with a little bit of his iconic vocal harmonization.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
97.9 WGRD

Musicians Talking About Layne Staley

You’ve seen our video compilation of Musicians Talking About Kurt Cobain, so let’s continue our celebration of the 30th anniversary of grunge with Musicians Talking About Layne Staley. One of Layne’s Alice in Chains bandmates had some beautiful words to share about the late singer. “The first time I heard...
MUSIC
districtchronicles.com

What’s Charlie Watts’s Cause of Death? The Legendary Drummer Has Died

Frequently hailed as one of the best rock drummers in the world, Charlie joined Mick Jagger and Keith Richards in 1963, after a string of drumming stints in esteemed bands like Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated. A keen jazz lover, Charlie was the founding member of the Charlie Watts Orchestra. “It...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law mourns devastating death in emotional post

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law, actress Meredith Hagner, shared some devastating news with her fans on social media at the start of the week. The mother-of-one announced the death of her beloved rescue dog Bowie, who sadly passed away in her arms. Wyatt Russell's wife shared a series of photos of the...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Lil Nas X looks worse for wear after VMAs 2021 afterparty

He may have gotten a little carried away. Lil Nas X was seen being held by security as he left a 2021 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty at 1Oak nightclub in the Meatpacking District late Sunday night. The “Industry Baby” rapper, 22, was photographed clinging onto the shoulders of a...
CELEBRITIES
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy