Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 2

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
 7 days ago

Week 1 Results:

Kansas 17, South Dakota 14

No. 2 Oklahoma 40, Tulane 35

Kansas State 24, Stanford 7

Maryland 30, West Virginia 24

No. 7 Iowa State 16, Northern Iowa 10

No. 21 Texas 38, No. 23 Louisiana 18

Texas Tech 38, Houston 21

Oklahoma State 23, Missouri State 16

Baylor 29, Texas State 20

TCU 45, Duquesne 3

Week 2 Power Rankings:

1. Oklahoma

The Sooners survived a scare from Tulane in week one but they are still the most talented team in this league and are deserving of the top spot until someone knocks them off or becomes more impressive.

2. Iowa State

Speaking of scares, Iowa State dodged a big win by defeating Northern Iowa by just six. The Cyclones always start out slow but continue to get better as the season goes along. That game doesn't change my thoughts on Matt Campbell's squad.

3. Texas

The Horns' offense looks like it could be a problem. RB Bijan Robinson is the perfect back that Steve Sarkisian can lean on to help the young QB Hudson Card. They looked solid on both sides of the ball against a good Louisiana team.

4. Kansas State

K-State vs Stanford was expected to be a slugfest that was going to feature a defensive showcase. Instead, the Wildcats ran away from the Cardinal and had a shutout going until the final minutes of the game.

5. TCU

TCU did what they were supposed to do against Duquesne, so I'll keep them here in the middle of the pack. We'll get a better read on this team when they host Cal.

6. Texas Tech

The Red Raiders bounced back after trailing 21-7 against Dana Holgorsen and the Houston Cougars. They outscored Houston 31-0 in the 2nd half and showed some improvement defensively.

7. West Virginia

I honestly could have put WVU at No. 8 but the strength of their week one opponent kept them out of that spot. The Mountaineers made mistake after mistake and didn't have the look of a team that returned six starters on defense and several starters on offense. It's not time to panic yet for WVU but you can say the hand is hovering over that button.

8. Oklahoma State

The Cowboys were far from impressive in their season-opening win against Missouri State of the FCS. I wasn't sold on OSU coming into the season so until they show me something, I'll continue to have them toward the bottom of the Big 12.

9. Baylor

Dave Aranda's boys fought off a scrappy Texas State team on Saturday. I had the Bears actually losing this game so starting the season off with a win is a big positive for them.

10. Kansas

The fans stormed the field after beating South Dakota. I think that's all you need to know.

Week 2 Matchups (all times eastern)

FRI: Kansas @ Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Tulsa @ Oklahoma State, 12 p.m. on FS1

California @ TCU, 3:30 p.m. on ESPNU

No. 18 Iowa @ No. 7 Iowa State, 4:30 p.m. ABC

Long Island @ West Virginia, 5 p.m. on BIG 12 NOW/ESPN+

Western Carolina @ No. 2 Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

No. 21 Texas @ Arkansas, 7 p.m. on ESPN

Texas Southern @ Baylor, 7 p.m. on BIG 12 NOW/ESPN+

Southern Illinois @ Kansas State, 7 p.m. on BIG 12 NOW/ESPN+

Stephen F. Austin @ Texas Tech 7 p.m. on BIG 12 NOW/ESPN+

Morgantown, WV
