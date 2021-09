In 2017, Martha Bechard was sitting in the waiting room of where she was getting chemo, looking at a flyer on the wall for an event called the Weekend of Hope. She had been diagnosed the year prior with non-Hodgkins lymphoma, a type of cancer that starts in the white blood cells of the body. That came after nine months of trying to figure out what was wrong, because blood diseases are hard for doctors to diagnose.

CANCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO