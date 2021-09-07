CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Proposals sought for Lancaster-Lebanon Watershed Forum and Science Symposium

The Daily Collegian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Agriculture and Environment Center will host the Lancaster-Lebanon Watershed Forum and Science Symposium on Nov. 19 and 20. Partners conducting research, advancing science and working to improve local watersheds are invited to gather and share their work at the free two-day event located at Elizabethtown College. This gathering seeks to foster collaboration among watershed scientists and practitioners working and interested in this high priority region for addressing impacts to watersheds. The first day of the forum will focus on science and research, and the second, half day will focus on actions to enhance and support the watershed work of local watershed practitioners, volunteers, local governments and community organizations.

