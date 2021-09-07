Oswego Township Man Accused of Threatening Neighbor
Kendall County deputies on Monday arrested 33-year-old Ricardo Ponce, of the 100 block of Harbor Drive in Oswego Township. Ponce is charged with aggravated assault. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says Ponce and a neighbor were in an altercation and that Ponce had a gun at the time. Police were called to the area at around 10:24 Monday morning. Ponce was arrested following an investigation. Police say no one was hurt and no shots were fired.www.wspynews.com
