Astros fans celebrate Josh Reddick sighting at Minute Maid Park
Josh Reddick currently is out of baseball, but Astros fans gave him the royal "Woooo!" treatment when they spotted him at Monday night's game. Reddick and his wife Jett attended the game against the Mariners with front row seats in Minute Maid Park's Diamond Club near the Astros' on-deck circle. Once Reddick was shown on the video screen between innings, fans shouted out his trademark Ric Flair celebration throughout the rest of the game, which the Astros won 11-2.www.beaumontenterprise.com
