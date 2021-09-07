CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros fans celebrate Josh Reddick sighting at Minute Maid Park

By Matt Young
Beaumont Enterprise
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Reddick currently is out of baseball, but Astros fans gave him the royal "Woooo!" treatment when they spotted him at Monday night's game. Reddick and his wife Jett attended the game against the Mariners with front row seats in Minute Maid Park's Diamond Club near the Astros' on-deck circle. Once Reddick was shown on the video screen between innings, fans shouted out his trademark Ric Flair celebration throughout the rest of the game, which the Astros won 11-2.

MLB Trade Rumors

Astros select Marwin Gonzalez, option Josh James

The Astros have selected the contract of Marwin Gonzalez, according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. Josh James was optioned to make room on the active roster. The Astros 40-man roster had a vacancy because Zack Greinke and Taylor Jones were recently placed on the COVID IL. Neither counts against the 40-man roster at this time.
MLB
Laredo Morning Times

Jake Odorizzi apologizes to Astros fans for outburst

We're on Day 2 of the aftermath of Jake Odorizzi's postgame blow-up with the media on Tuesday. A day after calling the Astros' decision to repeatedly pull him early in games "bullsh-t," the Astros starting pitcher met with Astros general manager James Click, manager Dusty Baker and pitching coach Brent Strom to discuss his comments. Now, he's apologizing to Astros fans.
MLB
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Houston Chronicle

Astros insider: Kyle Tucker is leading the way

Angels reliever Jose Quijada was barely open for business. He had thrown eight pitches to two batters when Kyle Tucker arrived in the batter’s box. Tucker deposited a first-pitch fastball into the bullpen. The Astros cashed in. Tucker’s fifth-inning, two-run homer broke a tie and lifted the Astros to a...
MLB
expressnews.com

Astros take down Angels on Lance McCullers' gem, Kyle Tucker's big swing

Sunday afternoons have not treated the Astros kindly. A day known for leisurely cups of coffee and newspaper perusals translated to languid performances for one of baseball’s best teams. When the Astros awoke ahead of their series finale against the Angels, they were 0-6 in six Sunday games during August and September. Houston was outscored 17-38 in those losses and had a 22-23 record in day games this season.
MLB
Norwalk Hour

McCullers solid again, Tucker homers, Astros beat Angels 3-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. threw six strong innings, Kyle Tucker homered and the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-1 on Sunday. McCullers (12-4) permitted one run on three hits with seven strikeouts. “I was being aggressive,” McCullers said. “Not trying to pick too much, especially early....
MLB
Person
Ric Flair
Person
Josh Reddick
Beaumont Enterprise

Sound familiar? Mets say Yankees whistle to alert batter to pitch

Benches cleared between the Mets and Yankees on Sunday night after accusations of the Yankees using a series of whistles from the dugout to alert their batter to the coming pitch. Sound familiar? It's exactly what the Yankees accused the Astros of doing in the 2019 American League Championship Series.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Lance McCullers: Posts quality start, fans seven

McCullers (12-4) earned the win Sunday against the Angels after tossing six innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and two walks while fanning seven. He also hit a batter. McCullers has now given up two or fewer runs in each of his last three appearances and has also struck...
MLB
kion546.com

Astros starter Odorizzi leaves game after play at 1st base

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Houston Astros starter Jake Odorizzi left his start in Texas with right foot soreness in the second inning. The right-hander got hurt after running to cover first base on a grounder. He took first baseman Yuli Gurriel’s toss on the run and reached with his right foot for the base to get out Nick Solak. Odorizzi was clearly in some pain after the play. He was visited by a trainer after going back to the mound, then tried to throw a pitch. He grimaced and left the game.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Alex Bregman: Goes deep in victory

Bregman went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in the win over the Rangers on Monday. The 27-year-old took reliever A.J. Alexy deep in the sixth inning, driving in teammate Jose Altuve. The homer marked number 10 for him on the season. He has now secured at least one hit in 14 of 16 games since returning from the 10-day injured list Aug. 25. The third baseman has batted .386 with three home runs and 13 RBI over that stretch.
MLB
#Astros#Minute Maid Park#Mets#Mariners#Diamond Club#Diamondbacks
kpyn.net

Hey Siri! Astros rookie homers twice in 15-1 win at Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jose Siri homered twice and added a two-run single in his first big league start, Yordan Alvarez hit a pair of 400-foot homers and the AL West-leading Houston Astros overwhelmed the last-place Texas Rangers 15-1. Siri finished 4 for 5 and five RBIs while scoring three times for the Astros. Alex Bregman added a two-run homer, while Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve had two-run doubles. Houston starter Jake Odorizzi left with right foot soreness after coming off the mound and running to cover first base in the second inning.
MLB
houstonmirror.com

Jose Siri's first two homers spark Astros' rout of Rangers

Jose Siri hit his first two major league homers and the Houston Astros recorded eight extra-base hits in a 15-1 dismantling of the Texas Rangers on Monday in Arlington, Texas. Yordan Alvarez also went deep twice and Alex Bregman homered for the Astros (84-59), who produced 16 hits while improvingto 12-4 against the Rangers this season.
MLB
expressnews.com

Jake Odorizzi exits Astros-Rangers game with sore foot

ARLINGTON — Astros righthander Jake Odorizzi departed his start on Tuesday against the Rangers with right foot soreness following a second-inning defensive play that forced him to cover first base. Odorizzi threw just 32 pitches and recorded four outs. He injured his foot during the final at-bat of his evening...
MLB
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Strike Back With Long Ball, Clobber Astros 8-1

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers didn't wait very long to get some revenge after a 15-1 thrashing by their division rival Houston Astros. The Rangers put together a complete performance, trampling the Astros by a score of 8-1. The Texas lineup only managed seven hits on the night, but made each one of them count. Three of those hits, in particular, decided the game.
ARLINGTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB

