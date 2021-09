Making money over the long term is easy when you own stakes in high-quality companies. If Wall Street has taught investors anything, it's the value of being patient. Since 1950, there have been 38 double-digit percentage declines in the broad-based S&P 500. Despite these somewhat regular declines in the market, the S&P 500 has eventually put each and every one of these double-digit drops in the rearview mirror.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO