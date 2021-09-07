Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc

Different from the other T-CARs next year expanding away from oncology into other areas.....this is no one trick pony. zzlangerhans (98.93) Submitted: 5/14/2015 6:56:39 AM :. Adaptimmune is another addition for zzporte's basket of CAR-T/affinity-enhanced TCR immunotherapy stocks that already includes Juno, Kite, and Bellicum in the US and others in Europe. I don't think we have any enormous insight into this recent IPO, but I do like the fact that they are already in clinical trials and the lead candidate is partnered with GSK. Our 400 shares at 19.01 value the company at over a billion, but of course if the technology works that will seem relatively low. Success from one of the more advanced companies like Juno may also exert a bootstrap effect on the earlier stage outfits.