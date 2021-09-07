CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc

By zzlangerhans
Motley Fool
 7 days ago

Different from the other T-CARs next year expanding away from oncology into other areas.....this is no one trick pony. zzlangerhans (98.93) Submitted: 5/14/2015 6:56:39 AM :. Adaptimmune is another addition for zzporte's basket of CAR-T/affinity-enhanced TCR immunotherapy stocks that already includes Juno, Kite, and Bellicum in the US and others in Europe. I don't think we have any enormous insight into this recent IPO, but I do like the fact that they are already in clinical trials and the lead candidate is partnered with GSK. Our 400 shares at 19.01 value the company at over a billion, but of course if the technology works that will seem relatively low. Success from one of the more advanced companies like Juno may also exert a bootstrap effect on the earlier stage outfits.

caps.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
pulse2.com

PFE Stock: Why It Increased Today

The stock price of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) slightly increased intraday today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) slightly increased intraday today. Investors appear to be responding positively to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla saying the company expects to release clinical trial data for how well its COVID-19 vaccine works in 6-month to 5-year old children as early as this October.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Radnet Inc

Read the most recent pitches from players about RDNT. Craigs22 (44.95) Submitted: 9/14/2021 12:09:05 PM :. Well-run, leading consolidator in medical imaging market with multiple tailwinds driven by aging population and more treatments requiring scanning. Major upside from efficiency and efficacy gains driven by application of AI to image results.
STOCKS
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: NRx Rises On COVID-19 Drug Collaboration, Amgen's Lung Cancer Drug Conditionally Approved In Canada, Coherus Data Readout

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Sept. 13) Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) (announced positive results from the Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of its lead therapeutic candidate,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Why Regenxbio Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) is trading significantly higher Monday after the company, and AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), announced an eye care collaboration. The companies will develop and commercialize RGX-314, an investigational gene therapy for wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and other chronic retinal diseases. Regenxbio is responsible for completion...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapeutics#Ipo#Europe#Stocks#Zzlangerhans#Adap#Tcr#Bellicum#Gsk#Success
Motley Fool

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc.

The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Read the most recent pitches from players about MTNB. Puckettjl (< 20) Submitted: 6/29/2020 9:25:37 AM :. Start Price: $0.84 NYSE MKT:MTNB Score: +3.34. They have a new drug coming up on Stage 3 clinical trials with...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. To Address Advances In Its Bioavailability Technology DehydraTECH(TM) At Wainwright Life Sciences Conference

Drug delivery technology innovator Lexaria Bioscience is celebrating the positive outcomes of clinical testing of its trademarked DehydraTECH platform for reducing the bloodstream delivery time of anti-virals, NSAIDS, and potential hypertension treatments. Lexaria will participate in H.C. Wainwright’s annual Global Investor Conference this month to help bring further attention to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
massdevice.com

Lyra Therapeutics appoints new CFO

Cavalier succeeds the company’s current CFO, Don Elsey, who is retiring while he remains expected to serve in an advisory role to assist with the transition. Get the full story at our sister site, Drug Delivery Business News. Elizabeth Holmes trial opens, accused of ‘lying and cheating’
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

Synalloy Corp

Company is engaged in two segments: Metals Segment, comprised of a subsidiary, Synalloy Metals, Inc. and Specialty Chemicals Segment, includes three operating companies, Blackman Uhler Chemical, Manufacturers Soap and Chemical and Organic-Pigments Corp. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Read the most recent...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
murphyshockeylaw.net

Sickle Cell Disease Drug Market is Furbushing worldwide | Acceleron Pharma Inc, Addmedica SAS, Angiocrine Bioscience Inc, Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB

Contrive Datum Insights delivers key insights on the Sickle Cell Disease Drug making informed business decisions. It has been compiled by primary and secondary data exploration techniques. In terms of value, the global Sickle Cell Disease Drug market is estimated to expand at xx% CAGR in the forecast period. It has been aggregated on the basis of several attributes such as regional outlook, market segments, competitive landscape, top key players, sales approaches, technological platforms, and standard operating procedures.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

AbbVie, RegenXBio Ink $1.75B Retinal Gene Therapy Collaboration

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) and Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) have partnered to develop and commercialize RGX-314, potential one-time gene therapy for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic retinopathy (DR), and other chronic retinal diseases. RGX-314 is currently being evaluated in patients with wet AMD in a pivotal trial utilizing...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

Investing in Up-and-Coming Stocks

Most investors know the big-name growth stocks that have produced monster returns for their investors over the years. Their success has made them household names. While many of these companies will likely continue growing, most don't have the same upside potential they once did. Because of that, investors seeking untapped...
STOCKS
biospace.com

AbbVie, REGENXBIO Partner on Potential One-Time Treatment for Wet AMD

© AbbVie Inc. All rights reserved. AbbVie is partnering with biotechnology firm REGENXBIO to develop and commercialize a new drug that could treat a wide range of eye diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). The drug, called RGX-314, is a possible one-time treatment for wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Adaptimmune and Genentech partner for allogeneic cell therapies development

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has signed a strategic partnership and licence agreement with Roche Group member, Genentech, to develop and market allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of multiple cancer indications. The partnership involves creating allogeneic T-cell therapies for up to five shared cancer targets and the development of customised allogeneic T-cell...
CANCER
Business Insider

Adaptimmune Stock Moves Higher On Cancer Deal With Genentech

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) has announced a collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, a unit of Roche Holdings AG (OTC:RHHBY), to develop and commercialize allogeneic cell therapies for oncology indications. The collaboration includes developing allogeneic T-cell therapies for up to five shared cancer targets and personalized allogeneic T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune...
CANCER
FierceBiotech

Roche inks $3B biobucks deal for Adaptimmune's T cells

Roche is making a big play in off-the-shelf cell therapies, putting up a potential $3 billion in biobucks for Adaptimmune Therapeutics to develop up to five cancer targets. Roche's Genentech unit will dish out $150 million upfront to Adaptimmune to develop and commercialize allogeneic cell therapies for up to five shared cancer targets, the companies said Tuesday. The deal also includes personalized allogeneic T-cell therapies. Specific oncology indications were kept under the hood.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Genetic Engineering News

Genentech, Adaptimmune Launch Up to $3B Cancer T Cell Therapy Collaboration

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, will partner with Adaptimmune to develop and commercialize allogeneic T-cell therapies to treat multiple cancer indications, through a collaboration that could generate more than $3 billion for the U.S./U.K. oncology drug developer, the companies said today. Under their collaboration Genentech will work with...
CANCER
MedCity News

Roche bets $300M on Adaptimmune tech for off-the-shelf cell therapies for cancer

Roche’s Genentech division is broadening its reach in cell therapy through a research alliance with clinical-stage Adaptimmune Therapeutics, a company that has technology that could overcome some challenges and limitations of treatments that are fashioned from a patient’s own immune cells. Genentech is paying Adaptimmune $150 million up front to...
CANCER
investing.com

Adaptimmune Stock Soars on Roche Pact to Commercialize Cancer Therapy

Investing.com – Adaptimmune stock (NASDAQ:ADAP) was locked at 20% gains after the stock climbed on announcing a tie-up with Roche (OTC:RHHBY) for commercializing cancer therapies. The two companies will collaborate on research and development of ‘off-the-shelf’ cell therapies for up to five shared cancer targets and the development of a...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Global Indemnity plc

The Company through its Insurance and Reinsurance Operations, is the specialty property and casualty insurers in the industry. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Read the most recent pitches from players about GBLI. Recs. 5. tenmiles (28.01) Submitted: 5/5/2008 10:29:13 AM :. Start...
MARKETS
murphyshockeylaw.net

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Market Trends & Developments | AbbVie, UCB, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Roche, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, etc.

The Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug report covers insights on critical factors of the market such as demographics, sales, revenue, manufacturing capacity, values, historic milestones, forecast, CAGR, growth driving factors and restraints. The Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug market was valued at XX million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of at a CAGR of XX%The market also covers segments and sub-categories of segments, projection over the performance of the segments and their sub-categories, reasons for current stand and the basis of the projection. Similar to this, a regional analysis is also presented in the report that is further analyzed on a country level. Moreover, the market is bifurcated in terms of sales, revenue, competitive scenario, segments and regions, which have their own sub-categories that are explained with justifiable reasons for their current position and the forecast for each of these bifurcations is also explained in detail.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy