Ubisoft has just released a new Far Cry 6 PC overview trailer that shows just how incredible the game looks with ray-tracing turned on, but you’ll need a powerful computer to do so. More specifically, it requires at least an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Intel i7-10700K CPU and an AMD RX 6800 or NVIDIA RTX 3080 GPU for smooth ray-tracing gameplay at 4K and 30 frames per second. With that turned off, an AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel i7-9700 processor will do just fine to run it at 1440p and 60 frames per second. Read more for the video and additional information.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO